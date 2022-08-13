Anne Heche’s Eldest Son Homer’s Statement Following Her Death Shows How Much He Cared About Her Mental Health

The world was waiting for updates on soap star Anne Heche ‘s condition, and no one was fighting more for her best health than her sons, specifically her eldest son Homer. But once news broke that Heche had passed, Homer told the world all the complicated emotions he was feeling and how he hoped his mother was now free from pain.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he said to People . “Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He added, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad Coley and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

He ended it by saying, “Rest In Peace, Mom; I love you.”

After the terrifying car crash that rocked the country, Heche officially passed away from her injuries on Aug 12. The late Heche shared her eldest son Homer with her ex Coley Laffoon and her younger son Atlas, 13, with her ex James Tupper.

While Heche had a difficult life, she always said how much she adored her two boys, frequently talking about them in interviews and posting loving pictures on social media. She previously told People , “Obviously, the miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding. It’s so hard to explain how wonderful it is to look in the eyes of a child that you’re blessed with.”

Our hearts are with Heche’s family as they grieve this tragic event.

