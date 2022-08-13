ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the the Police Athletic League as an example.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!

Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

