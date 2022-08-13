Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Operation Save Our Sons greets kids at Westside and Andrew Jackson high schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, more than 1,500 kids went back to the classroom at Westside High School, and there to greet them were leaders with a youth empowerment organization which has set out to curb violence and help them succeed. This is the first year Operation Save Our...
‘Please keep them protected’: Duval students kick off first day, parents talk school safety measures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County students are back to learning in the classroom, safety is a top priority for the district and families. After the tragedy in Uvalde and other violence across the nation, parents want to know if their child will be protected. Antonio Bright dropped off...
News4Jax.com
Goals, ambitions: College top of mind as Ribault High School seniors return to class
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County students are now back in the classroom. That includes the roughly 1,500 students enrolled at Ribault High School in Northwest Jacksonville. Aiyana Jennings, Miss Ribault High School 2022-2023, stood out on Monday. As Miss Ribault, Aiyana told News4JAX her goal was to help the new students.
News4Jax.com
Addressing school safety: Duval school police, staff underwent training ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new school year and there’s a new focus on school security – particularly after last spring’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack – which ignited reevaluations of schools across the country.
Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
Back to school Jamboree at Emmett Reed Community Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council members Terrance Freeman and Ju’Coby Pittman will host a Back 2 School Jamboree at the Emmett Reed Community Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. All are welcome to attend the...
News4Jax.com
Rising freshman at UNF is homeless just one week before classes start
The mom of a UNF rising freshman reached out to News4JAX Monday after she found out her son, Jayziel Gonzalez, had nowhere to live -- just one week from the start of classes. And, she said the family lives three hours south of Jacksonville in Davenport. Yadira Lorenzo told us...
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
News4Jax.com
New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the the Police Athletic League as an example.
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
News4Jax.com
6 months later: Jared Bridegan’s unsolved murder haunts family, Jax Beach community
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Tuesday marks six months since the brutal murder of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach. Someone shot 33-year-old Jared Bridegan several times at close range as his 2-and-a-half year old daughter was in the backseat of his SUV February 16. Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, said...
News4Jax.com
Parents encouraged to monitor students’ mental health as new school year starts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the first day of the new school year for students in Duval County. As kids head back to the classroom parents are encouraged to keep track of their child’s mental health. Mental health check-ins are a vital part of setting your child up...
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!
Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
UNF Fall semester starts next week, one UNF student says he doesn’t have a place to live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Next Monday, August 22nd it’s back-to-school for the big kids, at The University of North Florida. One UNF student says the start of the school year can wait. That’s because that student doesn’t have a place to stay. I spoke to that student and his mother.
News4Jax.com
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
