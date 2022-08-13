ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The State Journal-Register

This small Illinois high school football program refuses to be defined by its losing streak

Litchfield football has been mired in obscurity for a while, but to hear coach Dan Carlson and his players tell it, its rise already has begun. The Purple Panthers are on a 46-game losing streak. The program's last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, against Hillsboro. Carlson said the program became locked into a cycle of low numbers, freshmen playing on varsity and then leaving the program before they became seniors. Rinse and repeat.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WREG

High school football player calls jamboree chaos ‘devastating’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Business Academy’s football players were ready to play their hearts out in the high school jamboree Friday night, but it did not happen. Chaos erupted at Crump Stadium just before the 33 MBA players hit the field. “It was devastating because we worked hard this summer to get to where we […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#The High School Playbook#Sports Radio#Mountain Barn Builders
WAFF

48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy