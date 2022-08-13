ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash

By Nick Wills
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – An investigation is underway after a woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash that occurred along the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Denver.

The Denver Police Department said that a female driver was involved in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside

Additionally, what led up to this crash, and details on the conditions of others involved aren’t known at this point, but we will bring you an update once that information has been released.

Those traveling in the area were advised to use alternate routes.

Westword

Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police

By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

After delays, alleged shooter in 2009 Centennial homicide to see trial

Besides alleged gunman Terrell O’Neil Jones, who was arrested in March 2020, four other suspects were identified in the 2009 Centennial slaying of Andrew Graham. They allegedly acted as a group in attempting to rob Graham. Allen Deshawn Ford, Clarissa Jae Lockhart, Kendall Adam Austin and Joseph Martin were...
CENTENNIAL, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld County deputies investigate missing horses

Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

3 injured when car plows into attached garage

Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed. 
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

