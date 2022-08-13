Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash

DENVER ( KDVR ) – An investigation is underway after a woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash that occurred along the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Denver.

The Denver Police Department said that a female driver was involved in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Additionally, what led up to this crash, and details on the conditions of others involved aren’t known at this point, but we will bring you an update once that information has been released.

Those traveling in the area were advised to use alternate routes.

