ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1uih_0hG3b9KV00

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12.

These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township.

The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise.

The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items and then getting into a blue/green four door Ford Sedan or possibly a Focus.

Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two male suspects.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Trooper Scott Guerriero at Pennsylvania State Police Erie at 814-898-1641.

Below is a photograph provided by PSP of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Operation Nighthawk nets nearly 500 DUI arrests throughout Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the results of Operation Nighthawk with 492 individuals arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Operation Nighthawk was a two day detail. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Operation Nighthawk: PSP releases weekend DUI stats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported its numbers from a recent DUI enforcement effort. Local PSP Troop E covers Venango, Crawford and Erie counties, along with parts of Warren County. Troop E held its effort — dubbed “Operation Nighthawk” — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13. Some 80 law enforcement personnel from PSP […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

71 Arrested for DUI During Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police Troop E made 71 DUI arrests during Operation Nighthawk Aug. 12 and 13, according to a news release. Troopers and police contacted nearly 800 drivers and issued 506 warnings. Here's a full look at the statistics:. Drivers contacted: 794. DUI arrests: 71. Seatbelt citations: 13. Speeding citations:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Harborcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Harborcreek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Summit Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Kohls#Caught Red Handed#Kohl S Department Store#Focus#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft

THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in Pittsfield Township. Officers were called to a scene in the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non life-threatening, and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Operation Nighthawk aims to crackdown on drunk drivers across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Operation Nighthawk is spreading across the Commonwealth on Saturday night --- aimed at putting the brakes on drunk drivers.The initiative remembers Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and a pedestrian. All three were killed on Interstate 95 in March by an alleged drunk driver.About 80 troopers and police officers from across the Philly region are heading out Saturday night. As these officers leave, their mission to stop impaired drivers takes on new urgency.Before patrolling the streets for impaired drivers, Abington police sergeant Joseph Blythe says he and 80 officers and troopers met with the families...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy