ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Leg Injury Could Limit Ridgeway in NFL Debut

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

After walking off on own power, trainers monitoring to determine actions for Saturday's Dallas Cowboys' preseason game

FRISCO, Texas — If former Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway wanted to prove he fits in with the Dallas Cowboys, walking away from a showdown with the Denver Broncos a bit worse for wear is par for the course.

Nothing seems to go well for Dallas and its stars when these two teams hook up, and it was a particularly frustrating day for coach Mike McCarthy.

After indicating he hoped to see progress against other professional athletes and to have his players avoid ending up in fights, his team carried out the opposite.

In the midst of the Broncos dominating the Cowboys on both sides of the ball once again, Ridgeway went down with a leg injury that indicated something may have happened to his knee.

The "Vanilla Gorilla" was escorted off the field under his own power by the medical staff. Reporters on the ground at training camp in Oxnard, California, indicated Ridgeway appeared to be moving around fairly well, but will remain under watch by the training staff.

The injury happened during 11-on-11 competition between the Cowboys and Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipZCp_0hG3aTcL00
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy recently announced starters would not play in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.

The announcement meant Ridgeway would probably see his most significant playing time before the season officially kicks off.

However, his time could be limited now out of caution, decreasing opportunities to prove he has what it takes to break into the defensive rotation.

Razorback fans will need to tune in Saturday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network and on local networks in some local markets.

HOGS FEED:

WATCH NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM BEFORE, THROUGH, AFTER HOGS' ITALY GAME

KENTUCKY TIFF SHINES POSITIVE LIGHT ON ARKANSAS COACHES

DECEMBER OKLAHOMA GAME NICE, BUT NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT

FLOSPORTS AGREEMENT SLIGHTS RAZORBACK FANS

HOGS' MARCUS MILLER TO MISS PRACTICE TIME AFTER HAVING KNEE SCOPED

RAZORBACKS HAVE MUCH CLOSER SECOND GAME IN SPAIN ON THURSDAY

WIDE RECEIVER JADON HASELWOOD "MORE APPRECIATED" WITH HOGS

HOGS WIN OPENER IN EUROPEAN TOUR IN BIG FASHION

RAZORBACKS' GAME IN ARLINGTON AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE EVEN INTERESTS NON-FANS

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES '

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

HOGS' TIGHT ENDS NATHAN BAX, TREY KNOX AND HUDSON HENRY AFTER PRACTICE SUNDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction

NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
State
Arkansas State
City
Italy, TX
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl Debut#Dallas Cowboys#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight

It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
CBS Denver

Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys

Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

After the two storied franchises had their fair share of scuffles during a joint practice yesterday, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Mile High City to go up against the Denver Broncos. It is that time to take an exclusive look at our NFL preseason odds series, where […] The post NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News

Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React

The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince: Making men and miracles

When Robert Prince joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff this offseason, it was under less-than-ideal of circumstances. The 30-year-veteran coach lost his WR1 Amari Cooper in a trade with Cleveland. He lost his do-it-all young guy in Cedrick Wilson. And he retained an injured player with an unknown return date in Michael Gallup.
ARLINGTON, TX
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy