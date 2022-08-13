Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
nrgmediadixon.com
Starting Next Friday, Lee County Sheriff Department Stepping Up Patrols as Part of Labor Day Weekend Campaign
As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from...
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
rockrivercurrent.com
Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect faces charge of operating boat while intoxicated in LeClaire
After a capsized boat was reported Saturday night, a Port Byron man faces a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated. Michael Henry faces a serious misdemeanor charge of operating a boat while intoxicated, according to court records. About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
Erie, Illinois honors village's 150th birthday with Saturday celebration
ERIE, Ill. — It's been a long time coming for a community celebration in Eerie, Illinois honoring the town's 150th birthday. Community and Economic Development Director Katelin Bridgman said they'd been planning the celebration since she moved to the village in September. "Erie is incredibly close-knit very community oriented....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aroundptown.com
Flag Donations Wanted
Hopefully everyone noticed the American flags that were put out on the electric poles over the 4th of July holiday weekend. It looked so patriotic and what a symbol of liberty for all, to be enjoyed by everyone driving through our town. Can you imagine how nice it would look if we had American Flags displayed on the poles going all the way through town on the main street for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Veterans Day, Flag Day, and Labor Day?
WIFR
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
Rochelle man gets 5 years for beating that sent child to the hospital
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for beating a child in February 2018. Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries. Bradley was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
iheart.com
One Person Dead, Two Injured in Lee County, IL Crash
(Lee County, IL) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Lee County, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened after 4pm on Tuesday on Interstate 88 near Franklin Grove. Police say a pickup was traveling west on I-88 when it drove through the center median and stopped on the shoulder of eastbound side of the interstate.
Comments / 0