ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
BBC

Picture of wild cat hunting flamingo wins award

A striking image of a caracal hunting flamingo in Tanzania has won first prize in the 2022 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition. A Cat and Its Prize, by US photographer Dennis Stogsdill, beat 8,000 entries from around the world. "This is nature at its most raw," Nature TTL...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”

The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks

A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
ANIMALS
Star 93.9

Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont

Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coyote Peterson
Field & Stream

Q&A with Dylan Tomine, Author of “Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman”

Dylan Tomine is an ardent conservationist and a lifelong steelhead angler. His new book Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman blends those two passions. In it, Tomine weaves personal adventure stories with the threats that wild steelhead are facing in North America. It’s both a deeply personal book—and one that gets at broader issues facing the fishing community in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We recently had the chance to sit down with Tomine to discuss his angling adventures, writing process, the future of steelheading, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nature Conservancy#Uruguay#Tnc#Celebrity Choice
Jackson Hole Radio

Problem Wyoming grizzly moved

Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor

You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness

The debate over how and where to protect wilderness is as old as the hills but as the saying goes, “they ain’t making it anymore.” The word wilderness has its roots in old English as “wildēornes” which translates to “places inhabited by wild animals.”  The old trope about “backcountry” designation as a replacement for wilderness […] The post ‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phys.org

Elephant tweets highlight divide on conservation issues

An analysis of social media posts has highlighted how attention on Twitter does not align with the most pressing threats to wild elephants, which may have negative consequences for elephant conservation and lead to resentment from local communities that live with elephants. The research, led by Griffith University, acknowledged social...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy