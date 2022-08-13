Read full article on original website
SkySports
Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season
We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Will Hopoate (St Helens) Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.
SkySports
Jack Brown: Golden Boot winner and England star sets sights on wheelchair RL World Cup
Brown initially took up wheelchair basketball and later the rugby league equivalent as both offered the opportunity to share an activity on an equal level with his younger brother Harry, who lost both legs to meningitis as a baby. Their sporting careers have since diverged, with his sibling now a...
BBC
Super League: Wakefield Trinity 30-12 Wigan Warriors: Hosts boost survival hopes with upset win
Tries: Kershaw, Whitbread, Miller, Tanginoa, Murphy Goals: Lino 5. Wakefield boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a deserved home win over second-placed Wigan. Trinity powered into an 18-6 half-time lead through Lee Kershaw, Jai Whitbread and Jacob Miller tries, before Sam Halsall hit back for a below-par Wigan. Wakefield...
SkySports
Millwall 3-2 Coventry: Lions stun 10-man Sky Blues with comeback win
George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship. After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.
SkySports
Graeme Souness statement
Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton: Tyreeq Bakinson hits winner at Hillsborough
Tyreeq Bakinson's goal late in the game was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton. Barry Bannan had a chance for the hosts after only two minutes, glancing a header just wide. Charlton then enjoyed a good spell, with Albie Morgan having an effort saved by David...
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers
Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports
Walsall 1-1 Stevenage: Danny Rose salvages Boro point in 100th minute
Danny Rose's 100th-minute equaliser rescued Steve Evans' Stevenage a dramatic point as a 1-1 draw at Walsall ended both sides' 100 per cent starts. Walsall led for most of the game through Danny Johnson's fifth goal in four matches but Rose headed home Arthur Read's deep cross at the far post in the last minute of the 10 added on.
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’
After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR keeper nets late equaliser; Norwich beaten
QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng scored a stoppage time equaliser to force a 2-2 draw at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. Dieng headed home deep into time added on to complete a remarkable comeback by Michael Beale's team. Sunderland were 2-0 up and coasting to the win after first half...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
SB Nation
MOTM: Port Vale 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Yesterday’s game at Port Vale was a tough one to judge. A case could be made for several Bolton players as I would say each of them dug in and played their part after the first-half red card awarded to Ricardo Santos. Given these difficult circumstances, of course exacerbated by the hellish-like weather and size of the Vale Park pitch, I think Bolton can be pleased their efforts were rewarded with an away point.
