WATCH: Luke Bryan Teases New Music Video for ‘Country On’
We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
Miranda Lambert Speaks Our After Festival Appearance Suddenly Canceled
WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. was hit with bad weather on Friday. It forced Miranda Lambert to cancel her appearance. It seems that after Lee Brice performed, mother nature took a turn for the worse. The space was cleared and Lambert was unable to perform her headlining set. She’s let fans know about her disappointment.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Garth Brooks Performs Final U.S. Stadium Show: “This One Was F’ing Unbelievable”
Garth Brooks wrapped up the United States portion of his Stadium Tour this weekend with a special thank you to Houston, Texas. Prior to the closing show on Saturday night, Garth tweeted out to Houston telling them to “come ready,” and it seems that Houston took the call-to-action seriously.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)
Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film. As American Songwriter...
Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48
Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile. It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's...
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Sends Love to Michelle Branch Amid Split From Patrick Carney
Jessica Harp is showing her support for Michelle Branch -- her band mate in The Wreckers -- during a difficult time. Days after news broke that Branch is splitting from her husband of three years, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Harp posted a carousel of photos showing a series of happy memories that she and Branch share.
Amy Grant postpones remaining fall tour dates as she continues recovery from bike fall
Amy Grant postponed her remaining tour dates on Friday as the singer continues to recover after falling from her bicycle in July. "Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy's previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022," her team wrote in a statement.
2022 CMA Awards to Reveal Final Nominees on Sept. 7
The 56th CMA Awards—aka “Country Music’s Biggest Night”—are less than three months away on Nov. 9. And final nominees for the show will be rolling out on Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. CT. The complete list of nominees will be posted on the CMA Awards website.
