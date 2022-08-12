Read full article on original website
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area. William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release. The Henry...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
Suspect dead in FL after Muscatine homicide
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide. On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway […]
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
KWQC
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
ourquadcities.com
Two injured in car/tractor crash Monday evening
Two people were injured Monday evening in a car/tractor crash in Walcott, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a tractor in the the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, Walcott.
ourquadcities.com
DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident
A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. Two of UIHC’s own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior machinists. Employees at all levels come to see them when a machine or utensil breaks, when they need a new and effective way to serve their patients, but just don’t know how to create.
Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests
An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
