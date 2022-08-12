ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.The changes come as new, highly contagious variants spread rapidly through the country. In many North Texas counties, the CDC says, transmission levels are high. That includes Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Parker, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties."This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes. Among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

CDC Issues Updated COVID-19 Guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its COVID-19 guidance to help the public better protect themselves and understand their risk as the virus now poses significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to early on in the pandemic. "We’re in a stronger...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free COVID Testing: Don't Miss Out on Your 16 Free Home Tests

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the start of school season rolls across the country, it's a great time for families to stock up on rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have loosened the guidance on COVID quarantine recommendations, the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron still drives more than 100,000 new COVID cases in the US every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Linus Covid#General Health
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.The shift is a sign of how much has changed since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. Nearly the entire US population has at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?

The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hep

CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines

Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC drops Covid quarantine rules and test-to-stay for US schools

Americans no longer have to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19, test-to-stay in school, or socially distance, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC says people no longer have to remain 6ft apart to reduce the risk of exposure as a very high percentage of the population now has immunity through vaccination, having had the virus, or both.It also ends quarantine for anyone exposed to Covid, but who is not actually infected.“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said Greta Massetti, branch chief of the...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

Here's What New CDC Guidelines Say to Do If You Have Rebound COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a series of new COVID guidelines on Thursday afternoon, marking the organization’s continued efforts to loosen restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released. The new guidelines, which focused primarily on changing quarantine and isolation recommendations, had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022

Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy