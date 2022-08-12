Americans no longer have to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19, test-to-stay in school, or socially distance, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC says people no longer have to remain 6ft apart to reduce the risk of exposure as a very high percentage of the population now has immunity through vaccination, having had the virus, or both.It also ends quarantine for anyone exposed to Covid, but who is not actually infected.“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said Greta Massetti, branch chief of the...

