PhillyBite
Exploring Presque Isle State Park in Erie
- Explore the 3,112-acre Pennsylvania State Park on an arching peninsula in Lake Erie. The park is four miles west of the city of Erie and is located in Millcreek Township in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Here are some tips on how to enjoy the park. Read on to learn more about the park and how to plan your visit.
erienewsnow.com
County Fair Crowds Love 'Oakley the Tree Man'
The Warren County Fair has concluded and carnival lovers must wait until next summer for another week of fun at the fairgrounds. However, visitors to this year's event are probably still in awe after meeting Oakley the Tree Man. He's a 12-foot tall, walking, talking tree who fills people with delight everywhere he goes, especially children.
Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie
Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
Titusville Herald
Road Trip Masters capture flavor of Titusville for upcoming TV episode
Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler have been in Titusville this week filming the best that the town has to offer. They talked to Bill Stumpf at Drake Well Museum and Park, ate food from Curbside StrEAT Co. and Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse, stayed the night at the Caboose Motel and drove their 1968 Cadillac convertible all through town. Fulmer and Kessler are teachers during the school year, and when classes let out, they turn into TV show hosts.
erienewsnow.com
Celebrate Erie Set to Return Friday After a Two Year Break
After a two-year break, Celebrate Erie returns to the gem city, celebrating all our region has to offer. The downtown party kicks off Friday, August 19th with a performance by the X Ambassadors, an Ithaca-based rock group with a certified platinum record. The fun will continue Saturday and Sunday with...
erienewsnow.com
St. James Haven Celebrates 25th Anniversary
For the past 25 years, Ruth Mercier has been dedicated to helping the homeless. In 1997, she helped launch St. James Have as a place of refuge for homeless men in Meadville and Crawford County. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary. "It's a pretty big issue," said St....
Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’
The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats.
eriereader.com
Erie is Cooking Up Something New
To better know what something is, sometimes it is best to first understand what it is not. In the case of Erie's Inclusive Growth: A Playbook for Action, it is important to recognize it is not another plan. Bruce Katz and Kim Thomas are each quick to make that point...
erienewsnow.com
Hoffman Family of Erie Reflects on Loss in the Northwest Airlines Flight 255 Crash in Detroit 35-Years-Ago
August 16 at 8:46 p.m. marks 35 years since one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history, the crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in Detroit. The memory of the disaster is personal for the family of 23-year-old Army 2nd Lt. Christine Hoffman of Erie. She was heading back to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas after using a free ticket to make a surprise visit home to her family.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers
Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
yourerie
Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie
Suspect who attacked Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty. Youth Leadership Institute of Erie organizes discussion …. Mitchell Tenpenny rocks out at the Rock and Rescue …. Pennsylvania State Police statement on mass casualty …. Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary. Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County. ‘ALL ABOARD!’...
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Hosts "Rock & Rescue" Concert to Benefit Concert
The Erie Humane Society hosted it's annual Rock & Rescue concert earlier this evening at their facility in Millcreek. The concert featured a headlining act of pop country singer Mitchell Tenpenny, with local Erie band "Refuge" opening the show. The concert was to honor local veterans, raise money and awareness...
yourerie
PennWest Edinboro welcomes first class of students under new name
PennWest Edinboro is welcoming students back this week with the first class under its new name. Here is more on what students can expect this weekend. Students will get a taste of some old traditions at Edinboro while seeing some new events that are happening this weekend as the first incoming class under the university’s new name.
erienewsnow.com
Municipalities Learn Raccoon Refuse is No Longer in Business
After months of garbage collection backlogs, Erie News Now has learned Raccoon Refuse has closed. That's according to Union City Borough, Cranesville and Summit Township who rely on the Spartansburg company for service. The municipalities received an email from Raccoon Refuse Monday morning which let them know the company is...
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
yourerie
Linesville holds emergency meeting concerning trash pickup
On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. One of those communities is Linesville, where borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon. We have been keeping up with the story and took a visit to Linesville for the latest. In Linesville, the borough...
erienewsnow.com
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
chqgov.com
Chautauqua County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event to Be Held Sept. 17
FALCONER, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF) Division of Solid Waste has announced a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua County DPF Building at 454 North Work St. in Falconer, N.Y.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
