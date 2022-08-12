Read full article on original website
Related
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Kansas City wealth investment giant chooses Naples for next expansion
Mariner Wealth Advisors has expanded to Southwest Florida, adding a Naples office to complement its long-standing Sarasota office and several other Florida locations. In addition, longtime wealth and financial planning adviser Jason Baum was named senior adviser of the office, according to a statement. Kansas City-based Mariner Wealth, which entered the Sarasota market in July 2021 when it acquired Allegiant Private Advisors, has other Florida offices in Orlando, West Palm, Coral Gables/Miami and Miramar Beach. The new Naples office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200.
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Dierks Bentley at Hertz Arena, more
Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
businessobserverfl.com
$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral
Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
WINKNEWS.com
Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live
Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
wengradio.com
Florida Statewide Alligator Hunt Starts Today
If you live in Florida and you have interest in hunting Alligators, Floridians will have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. y August 15th 2022 is the official start of Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season. New Rules for Statewide Alligator Hunt. Starting this year, alligator hunting hours have increased...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
Comments / 4