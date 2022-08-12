Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO