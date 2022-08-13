ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qOQJ_0hG2nqcK00

FRESNO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Glucerna protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSgZz_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXxuf_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYB9t_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYP7i_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj9r_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is1Jl_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnVdk_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfEz_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsk8E_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1JPU_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHnTU_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIm9A_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxlB0_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6ti5_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu8J2_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLOgO_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2wf2_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTqlp_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBivn_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suTa9_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzyMc_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQtBv_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFpt_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Hzj_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNiN_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZS1z_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLNd3_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLR_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg8al_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyh55_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts1dJ_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffzxH_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0y6l_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYVRU_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9DgO_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPZC_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woqP0_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WO4c_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBxSD_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxz6_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDIYW_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S98TO_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Lcr_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRJgP_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrFz_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiojq_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stxGL_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foymu_0hG2nqcK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9aXx_0hG2nqcK00
Slideshow photos//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Protein#Food Poisoning#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
HEALTH
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy