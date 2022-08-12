Listen, I know everyone is excited about travel after two years of living through lockdowns and a bunch of uncertainties. But I’m here to remind you of something; your kids have forgotten how to travel and maybe you’ve forgotten what traveling with kids actually looks like, too. Road trips where the car starts to smell worse and worse and you can’t hear the GPS over your kids fighting in the back seat. Long lines at the airport, flights where people glare at you if your kids make a sound. Trains, however, are an under-appreciated way to get where you’re going, especially with kids. And especially right now when gas is comically expensive, airports are terrifying, but you still want to get out and travel with your kids. Need more convincing? Read on.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO