Travel

Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
Narcity

9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go

Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!. As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Narcity

This Giant $675K Ontario Home Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Waterfall Pond In The Yard (PHOTOS)

This Ontario home for sale comes with endless space and costs under $700,000. Located in Sarnia, the abode boasts 17 rooms and is listed at $675,000. This century house is filled with historic charm, from the stained glass windows to the intricate trim and regal fireplaces. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total .As you walk up to the home, you'll be greeted with a small front porch and ivy-covered brick walls. The blue shutters add a pop of colour to the exterior.
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Narcity

Uber Just Got A New Emergency Feature In Ottawa & Here's How It Works

Uber just announced a new safety feature that allows emergency responders to locate its cars in real-time during an emergency, and Ottawa is the first Canadian city to test out the technology. Uber, along with RapidSOS and the Ottawa Police, has launched a new emergency button feature that shares data...
House Digest

You Can Stay In A Texas Airbnb That's Actually A Converted Boxcar

Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse looks nothing like your typical Airbnb... because it's not! This vacation rental is a 111-year-old railroad boxcar that has been converted into a place for guests to stay while in Canyon, Texas. For just $175 a night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind accommodation that transports you back in time when boxcars roamed the railways across the United States (with a modern twist). Boxcars were invented in the 1830s to transport all sorts of popular North American items, such as grains, heavy machinery, and eventually, livestock, C.H. Robinson explains.
Narcity

The CNE Is Starting This Week Despite A Safety Inspectors' Strike & Here's What That Means

An ongoing inspectors strike has forced the Canadian National Exhibition to reassure attendees that the fair's safety isn't compromised four days before its grand reopening. Concerns about the event first popped up on July 21, 2022, after negotiations between the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) broke down.
Narcity

A 79-Year-Old BC Man Walked From Calgary To Vancouver & He Raised Over $500K

Gary Averbach has been getting his steps in this summer. He completed a nearly 1,100-kilometre walkover the course of 45 days, from Calgary to Vancouver, with the goal of raising $500,000 for cancer awareness and research. Averbach's trek finished on Thursday when he arrived at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver...
romper.com

8 Solid Reasons Why You Should Travel By Train On Your Next Family Vacation

Listen, I know everyone is excited about travel after two years of living through lockdowns and a bunch of uncertainties. But I’m here to remind you of something; your kids have forgotten how to travel and maybe you’ve forgotten what traveling with kids actually looks like, too. Road trips where the car starts to smell worse and worse and you can’t hear the GPS over your kids fighting in the back seat. Long lines at the airport, flights where people glare at you if your kids make a sound. Trains, however, are an under-appreciated way to get where you’re going, especially with kids. And especially right now when gas is comically expensive, airports are terrifying, but you still want to get out and travel with your kids. Need more convincing? Read on.
Narcity

This Ontario Airbnb Lodge Is Hidden In A 50-Acre Forest With Thousands Of Feet Of Shoreline

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. There is a remote cabin Airbnb in Ontario where you will feel like you're off the grid, except there is running water and WiFi. It has the benefits of a private getaway in nature with modern amenities that you would find in a boutique hotel.
CNET

Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022

Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
cntraveler.com

An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town

Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
