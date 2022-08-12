ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago search removed secret papers and information on Roger Stone and Macron

Donald Trump is blasting out fundraising messages to his supporters in the wake of reports that he may have had nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – and is sending out emails featuring mocked-up nuclear codes.Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search, but has not yet specifically denied that any documents were kept at the property or seized during the raid. He has however said he won’t oppose a move by the Justice Department to make public the search warrant that authorised the raid.“Not only will I not oppose the release of...
New Jersey State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Merrick Garland
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Business Insider

Trump critics fly $1,800 banner that said 'HA HA HA' to 'mock' protestors at Mar-a-Lago residence following FBI raid

A group of Trump critics flew a banner over the protestors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.The banner floated overhead with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" appearing. A banner with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" floated over former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort Wednesday to "mock" protestors upset about Trump's legal trouble.
Fox News

Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'

"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Not all Republicans back Trump during FBI search of Mar-A-Lago

BOSTON -- "This is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump," said a furious Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, as word spread of the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.And some top Republicans were quick to condemn an event they knew little about. Several GOP governors denounced the search as a political attack by what Florida's Ron DeSantis called the Biden "regime." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland with a House probe.But other Republicans were notably more restrained.Senator Lindsey Graham observed: "No one is above the law." And his fellow...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL

