Mt. Hood Hospice adopts partnership to recognize Vietnam veterans

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration provides lapel pins for veterans, families.

As a nonprofit hospice organization, Mt. Hood Hospice offers numerous programs to help those in need of hospice care, including Pet Peace of Mind, We Honor Veterans and Indigent Fund programs.

The Pet Peace of Mind fund helps cover costs of caring for the pets of those in need of hospice care; the Indigent Fund ensures that no person in need of hospice care goes without regardless of ability to pay; and the We Honor Veterans program provides care to those who've served regardless of financial means while also offering acts of gratitude.

In further effort to aid veterans, especially those nearing the final phase of their lives, Mt. Hood Hospice recently partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration and received a starter kit including a special certificate, a Vietnam War Commemorative flag and promotional materials.

Access to vietnamwar50th.com allows the organization the ability to order free materials such as certificates of honor, Vietnam Veteran lapel pins and more to provide to veterans and their families for special celebration events or activities.

According to the vietnamwar50th.com website, "Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. This is the main focus of The United Stations of America Vietnam War Commemoration -- a national 50th anniversary commemoration, authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the president in 2012. Congress penned a total of five objectives (for the commemoration), with the primary being to thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation."

"We are proud to have joined this honorable cause in offering Vietnam veterans and their families the welcome home they never received," Mt. Hood Hospice representatives said in a statement. "Mt. Hood Hospice is working to thank as many local veterans and their family members as possible coordinating with local veteran organizations."

According to The United States of American Vietnam War Commemoration, "Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin."

"We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they were stationed and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior, as we do today," the commemoration materials state.

Those who fall into the following categories could qualify to receive a pin:

Former, living American military POWs from the Vietnam War as listed by the Department of Defense;

Immediate family members of American military personnel listed as missing and unaccounted for from the Vietnam War by the Department of Defense;

Immediate family members of a veteran who is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.; or

Surviving spouses (at the time of death) of veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period from November 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

"We are looking for individuals and organizations that we can honor and thank veterans and their families through this amazing program," Mt. Hood Hospice representatives explained.

If you know anyone that qualifies, contact the hospices' director of community outreach, Jolie Phanton, at 503-668-5545 or jphanton@mthoodhospice.org.

"As a community hospice, our mission is to care for patients regardless of their ability to pay because the gift of hospice is something that every patient and family should be able to experience when appropriate," Phanton said.

Mt. Hood Hospice has been providing holistic care to families and patients, including bereavement support for families, since 1980 as the only free standing, independent, community-based hospice in the area.

Support vets in need of end-of-life care

There are several ways to donate to Mt. Hood Hospice, and you can specifically donate to any program you choose. Donations can be made:

Online at mthoodhospice.com

By sending a check to Mt. Hood Hospice, P.O. Box 1269, Sandy, OR 97055

By delivering a donation to the office at 39085 Pioneer Blvd., Suite 1018, Sandy, OR 97055

By contacting the office at 503-668-5545 and volunteering your time

