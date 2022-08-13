ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures to rise to 35C amid drought, wildfires with thunderstorms to come

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTUpi_0hG2NvAf00

The UK could see temperatures as high as 35C this weekend, amid wildfires, drought, and thunderstorms.

It comes as the southern half of the UK has been beset by drought conditions this weekend, while the northern half braces for thunderstorms on Sunday.

An amber heat warning has been issued by the Met Office.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.

Meanwhile, yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and from 10am until midnight for Wales and England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmRz4_0hG2NvAf00

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said that the weather will continue to be dry across the south.

“For the rest of the weekend, across the south, there will be a continuation of the very dry and hot conditions,” he said.

“We’re looking at temperatures, for the remainder of Saturday, of up to 34C or 35C across the south, feeling a little bit fresher across the north, but temperatures up there still well above where they should be for the time of year.

“As we move into, into Sunday, a slight change with low pressure starting to arrive from the south.

“There is an increasing risk of some isolated showers across Devon and Cornwall, very early on Sunday.

“Most places still generally dry and fine, with some strong August sunshine, with those temperatures rising rapidly during the course of Sunday morning and into the afternoon.”

He added that there was still a risk of more wildfires.

“It has been extremely dry for an extended period and the ground and vegetation has been baked dry, so there is a significant risk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s85YU_0hG2NvAf00

An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG), which comprises representatives from the Government , water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) and others.

England’s drought could persist into the next year, according to the EA.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks’ worth of rain” to replenish water sources.

Three water companies, Welsh Water , Southern Water , and South East Water, have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

On Friday night, fire crews in Derbyshire tackled a huge blaze, with four fire engines at the scene in Creswell, Worksop.

Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and large plumes of smoke in the sky above a residential area.

In Dorset , a team of firefighters worked through the night to bring a wildfire at Studland under control, which was believed to have been sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Dorset Police said on Saturday afternoon firefighters had discovered an unexploded piece of ammunition believed to date to the Second World War on the scorched heathland.

The force said a bomb disposal unit would be attending and warned the public in the surrounding area they may hear a loud bang as they dispose of the device.

Elsewhere, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a large wildfire in the town of Camborne.

At just after 3pm, the service said eight fire appliances were trying to control the blaze on Kerrier Way.

At 4.20pm, it asked the public to stay away from the scene, which is close to a residential area, due to the potential of live electric wires falling, and to allow further fire engine to reach the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Flooding and heavy rain begins as thunderstorms sweep areas of England

Heavy rain and flooding have hit areas in Cornwall and Devon as thunderstorms sweep across south-west and east England.The Met Office issued an amber thunderstorm warning for areas of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset with the likely chance of homes and businesses flooding, power cuts, fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, transport disruptions and communities being cut off by flooded roads.Yellow warnings are also in place for most of the UK on Tuesday and for southern England on Wednesday.It comes after weeks of little rain and warm conditions have caused droughts across parts of the UK, leaving land...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires

Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.Heavy downpours of rain and hail.Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️R725 closed in Tullow town between Applegreen and Tullow bridge due...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Curtin
The Independent

UK weather – live: Flash flooding sweeps Britain as Met Office warns of power cuts

Large parts of Britain are at risk of flash flooding today as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over England and Wales, with the potential for power cuts, transport disruption and a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater. Eastern and southern areas of Scotland are covered by a yellow warning for rain this morning.The rain is expected to later become more concentrated in southern parts of England, which have endured a particularly warm and dry period this summer so far.Dan Suri, forecaster for the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Thunderstorms#Thames Water#The Met Office
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

'Monster' wildfire incinerates French wine country: France desperately sends in reinforcement firefighters as ten thousand flee, while record drought helps kill tons of fish in Germany amid summer 'extremes not seen before'

France is gasping from a dire water shortage with hundreds of towns and villages left with no tap water as 'ogre' wildfires rip across the country for the second time this summer in a 'vision of hell'. The entire nation is suffering its worst drought on record with restrictions in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Why do thunderstorms happen after hot weather?

The Met Office has issued a “danger to life” thunderstorm warning as torrential rain is expected to hit much the UK after a four-day heatwave.Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause flooding in both cities and rural areas, but it won’t be enough to end the drought declared on Friday, experts have warned.Here we answer some key questions about thunderstorms and why they happen during prolonged hot weather.Why do thunderstorms happen during heatwaves?The hot weather and humidity during a heatwave creates ideal conditions for thunderstorms.According to the Met Office, thunderstorms develop when the atmosphere is unstable and there is moisture.This is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Drought persists in south of UK while thunderstorms hit the north

More extreme heat and drought conditions are expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend, while the northern half is set to be struck by thunderstorms and floods.The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning covering most of England and Wales, where temperatures of up to 34C are predicted for Saturday and Sunday.This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.Meanwhile, a lower-level yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery

British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
U.K.
The Independent

Temperatures to rise to 32C ahead of thunderstorms across the UK

Parts of the UK are bracing for another day of sizzling temperatures ahead of three days of yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms.An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place until 11.59pm on Sunday for large parts of the south, east, west, midlands and north of England as temperatures are predicted to rise to 32C.The Met Office has put the warning in place saying that people could experience “adverse health effects”, such as sunburn or heat exhaustion, and delays to transport during the hot weather.Meanwhile, over in Scotland and Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy