ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JK Rowling working with police after receiving threat following Rushdie tweet

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvSKz_0hG2NsWU00

JK Rowling has said she is working with the police after receiving a potential threat from a Twitter user following her reaction tweet to Sir Salman Rushdie’s attack in New York .

The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots to Twitter of a message from a user who had written “don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweeting that she felt “very sick” after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.

Rowling tagged Twitter’s support account in the post and said: “Any chance of some support?”

She later updated her followers on the situation saying: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you.

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”

Rowling is among the authors and notable faces who have voiced their disbelief after Sir Salman was stabbed on stage in New York state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhmz2_0hG2NsWU00

The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

He is on a ventilator and may lose an eye and has sustained nerve damage to his arm and liver, according to the New York Times.

On Friday, New York state police named the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, who was taken into custody following the incident.

Since the suspect was identified, people on social media have speculated if the attack was in relation to Iran’s former leader Ayatollah Khomeini previously issuing a fatwa calling for his death.

The call was issued following the publication of his book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran since 1988 as many Muslims view it as blasphemous.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?

Sir Salman Rushdie is an author known for writing The Satanic Verses, a book deemed by Iran as being blasphemous to Islam.Yesterday (August 12), Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on stage at the Chautauqua Institution as he prepared to deliver a lecture.After winning the Booker Prize in 1981, Mr Rushdie went on to write one of the most controversial books in recent literary history, The Satanic Verse, which immediately saw angry demonstrations.Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1989 with a $3 million bounty ordering Muslims to kill the author.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkSalman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi MatarSalman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Iran#Police#Indian#British#The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
The Independent

Indian police official who complained about ‘substandard food’ in tearful viral video sent on leave

A police officer from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been sent on leave after he complained about long working hours and “substandard” quality of food served at the barracks.The 26-year-old officer named Manoj Kumar spoke about the issue of food quality in a two-minute-long video in which he was seen crying.“Nobody listens to us. I’m hungry since morning, whom should I talk to?” he sobbed in the video.Additionally, Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to give Rs 1,875 (£20) separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.The video garnered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy