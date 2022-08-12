ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sixers Had Best Offseason in NBA Insider’s Eyes

It didn’t take a basketball genius to figure out the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have what it takes to win an NBA Championship in 2022. Going into the playoffs, the Sixers ranked fourth. They drew a first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors. In six games, the Sixers punched their ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub

Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dejounte Murray
Kevin Durant
rolling out

Atlanta Hawks 2022 draft pick AJ Griffin has a spiritual message for the world

AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin signed his first professional brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot following his selection by the Hawks and made his first appearance for the footwear chain on Aug. 13 to giveaway back-to-school supplies and participate in a check presentation to Fundamental Skills Camp.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Harden breaks news of Sixers' Christmas Day matchup

James Harden apparently felt compelled to share an inside scheduling scoop Sunday night. The Sixers’ All-Star guard tweeted “Christmas in the garden!”. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed that “Sixers at Knicks is indeed on ESPN/ABC’s preliminary Christmas schedule.” And The Athletic’s Shams Charania later reported the league’s full five-game slate. Bucks at Celtics is the only other game between Eastern Conference teams on the Christmas calendar.
NBA

