Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
Giannis Leaves Future Open: Could He Join Luka's Mavs?
Giannis Antetokounmpo has an open mind about his long-term NBA future. Would he consider Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks?
NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More
The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.
Sixers Had Best Offseason in NBA Insider’s Eyes
It didn’t take a basketball genius to figure out the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have what it takes to win an NBA Championship in 2022. Going into the playoffs, the Sixers ranked fourth. They drew a first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors. In six games, the Sixers punched their ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub
Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
Will the Atlanta Hawks Get a Christmas Day Game?
Speculating if the Hawks will play on Christmas Day 2022 and which teams would make an appealing matchup.
How Much Would Jazz PG Mike Conley Cost Mavs in Trade?
Mike Conley would be an excellent addition to the Dallas Mavericks … if they can get him without surrendering a first-round draft pick.
James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday
On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Atlanta Hawks 2022 draft pick AJ Griffin has a spiritual message for the world
AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin signed his first professional brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot following his selection by the Hawks and made his first appearance for the footwear chain on Aug. 13 to giveaway back-to-school supplies and participate in a check presentation to Fundamental Skills Camp.
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
James Harden Reacts to Sixers’ Christmas Day Game vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers have recently become one of the NBA’s more intriguing teams. After a dreadful process era, which featured tons of losing and an ever-changing roster that lacked star power, the Sixers are now recognized as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs. With the 76ers being one of ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Harden breaks news of Sixers' Christmas Day matchup
James Harden apparently felt compelled to share an inside scheduling scoop Sunday night. The Sixers’ All-Star guard tweeted “Christmas in the garden!”. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed that “Sixers at Knicks is indeed on ESPN/ABC’s preliminary Christmas schedule.” And The Athletic’s Shams Charania later reported the league’s full five-game slate. Bucks at Celtics is the only other game between Eastern Conference teams on the Christmas calendar.
OKC Blue: Jaylen Hoard Inks Partially-Guaranteed Deal With Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv
Jaylen Hoard's deal may become fully guaranteed if he makes the regular-season roster.
Comments / 0