wmay.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/16/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A Sangamon County Judge last Friday dismissed well over 100 of the defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates, but Attorney Thomas DeVore, who filed the action last fall, intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. While schools are urged to follow CDC guidance, the Judge noted that there is no mandate and therefore dismissed the case for most of the school districts, the Governor’s administration, and the Illinois State Board of Education.
wmay.com
Raoul Files Lawsuit Over Asbestos In Taylorville Kroger Store
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against Kroger and a renovation company over allegations that customers of the Taylorville Kroger store were exposed to harmful asbestos. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency closed and sealed the Taylorville store on July 29th after learning that broken floor tiles containing...
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
wmay.com
Aldermen Reject Resolution Seeking Zoning Change For Cannabis Craft Grow Businesses
Springfield aldermen have rejected a resolution that could have led to a zoning change allowing craft grow cannabis operations to locate in closer proximity to homes, schools or day cares. The resolution, which was rejected with six aldermen voting “no,” would have asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to conduct...
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
WAND TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kroger and SSI Services over asbestos in Taylorville store
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations...
WAND TV
Charges dismissed against man accused of killing Decatur store owner
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped. D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder. Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's,...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
WAND TV
Pritzker awards $106M in grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Monday $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across the street. In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Zeitler Pleads Not Guilty To Five Counts Of Wire Fraud
A Taylorville woman indicted on wire fraud has plead not guilty to 5 counts of wire fraud. 63 year old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville appeared in federal court on August 10th in front of Judge Karen L. McNaught for her initial appearance and arraignment. Zeitler plead not guilty to all five counts. Zeitler has been released on a recognizance bond and is set for her initial pretrial on September 22nd at 2:30 PM with a jury trial set for October 4th at 9 AM before Judge Sue E. Myerscough.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
muddyrivernews.com
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
wmay.com
Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA
The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
