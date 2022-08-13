ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/16/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A Sangamon County Judge last Friday dismissed well over 100 of the defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates, but Attorney Thomas DeVore, who filed the action last fall, intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. While schools are urged to follow CDC guidance, the Judge noted that there is no mandate and therefore dismissed the case for most of the school districts, the Governor’s administration, and the Illinois State Board of Education.
wmay.com

Raoul Files Lawsuit Over Asbestos In Taylorville Kroger Store

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against Kroger and a renovation company over allegations that customers of the Taylorville Kroger store were exposed to harmful asbestos. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency closed and sealed the Taylorville store on July 29th after learning that broken floor tiles containing...
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WAND TV

Charges dismissed against man accused of killing Decatur store owner

DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped. D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder. Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's,...
DECATUR, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Zeitler Pleads Not Guilty To Five Counts Of Wire Fraud

A Taylorville woman indicted on wire fraud has plead not guilty to 5 counts of wire fraud. 63 year old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville appeared in federal court on August 10th in front of Judge Karen L. McNaught for her initial appearance and arraignment. Zeitler plead not guilty to all five counts. Zeitler has been released on a recognizance bond and is set for her initial pretrial on September 22nd at 2:30 PM with a jury trial set for October 4th at 9 AM before Judge Sue E. Myerscough.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA

The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

