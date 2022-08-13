(SPRINGFIELD) A Sangamon County Judge last Friday dismissed well over 100 of the defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates, but Attorney Thomas DeVore, who filed the action last fall, intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. While schools are urged to follow CDC guidance, the Judge noted that there is no mandate and therefore dismissed the case for most of the school districts, the Governor’s administration, and the Illinois State Board of Education.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO