WLBT
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
WLBT
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities say...
WLBT
$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their numbers and matched four...
WLBT
Librarian files lawsuit against conservative group after heated meeting over possible ‘book bans’
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A school librarian in Livingston Parish is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment. The suit was filed following a heated Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in July on ‘book content,’ which turned into a discussion about the potential banning of books.
