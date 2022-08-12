ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

More than $215,000 awarded to area nonprofit organizations through Community Foundation’s competitive grant program

QUINCY — Fifty nonprofit organizations received a total of $215,960.55 in grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s competitive grant program. A total of 55 grants, awarded from 50 funds held at the Community Foundation, will support a wide range of local, charitable interests. The checks were awarded during a presentation Tuesday morning at the Quincy Museum.
QUINCY, IL
Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side

QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy City Council hears from housing advocates

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard from members of the public Monday night about the status of the rental and housing in the city. Lisa Wigoda and Aaron Coffman appeared before aldermen to discuss a rental house located on the south side of 16th and Ohio. Wigoda, an...
QUINCY, IL
DAILY MUDDY: We hear from the kids

Are students ready to go back to class in Quincy? We hear from one young Denman Elementary student in today’s Daily Muddy. Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Harvey’s, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
QUINCY, IL
DAILY MUDDY: School of Rock (and Country)

Quincy teachers head to their classrooms to get ready for students later in the week and new superintendent Dr. Todd Pettit has a message for them. Ashley also talks to Scott Edlin about his Gem City Music Festival, which is set to rock Downtown Quincy this weekend. Harvey’s, Instant Replay,...
QUINCY, IL
Great River Honor Flight’s next mission to Washington, D.C., set for Aug. 18

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Great River Honor Flight’s next mission to Washington, D.C. will be Thursday, Aug. 18. This will be the 60th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the region in 2010. Since then, 1,916 local veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program. Approximately 31 veterans from Illinois (Adams, McDonough, Clinton and Brown counties), Missouri (Marion, Pike, Clark and Ralls counties) and Iowa (Lee) will be part of this return mission.
HANNIBAL, MO
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Local births from Aug. 4-11, 2022

A girl was born to Aaron and Kelly Emory of Coatsburg at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 4. A girl was born to Nick and Kara Sweet of Canton, Mo., at 3:34 a.m. on Aug. 5. A boy was born to Devon Gibson of Quincy and Cassandra Bower of LaPrairie at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 8.
QUINCY, IL
QPD Blotter for Aug. 13, 2022

Kalil Taylor (23) 1904 State St Quincy, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating uninsured vehicle at 8th and Hampshire. NTA. 177. Aubrey Seals (19) 3225 Dee Dr Quincy, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 36th and Meadowbrook Road. NTA. 130.
QUINCY, IL
Bushmeyer comes home as part of Gem City Music Festival

Ever since a trip to Nashville with the Quincy High School Show Choir, Annie Bushmeyer knew she wanted to move there and be a performer, but she had no idea that her life’s path would turn into its own country song. Nobody kicked her dog or dented her truck....
QUINCY, IL

