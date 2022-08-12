Read full article on original website
More than $215,000 awarded to area nonprofit organizations through Community Foundation’s competitive grant program
QUINCY — Fifty nonprofit organizations received a total of $215,960.55 in grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s competitive grant program. A total of 55 grants, awarded from 50 funds held at the Community Foundation, will support a wide range of local, charitable interests. The checks were awarded during a presentation Tuesday morning at the Quincy Museum.
‘Politics and Pancakes’ on Aug. 18 to feature county board chairman, village presidents
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, The District and the Great River Economic Development Foundation will hold the next “Politics and Pancakes” breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. This event is free for members. Liberty village president Stacy Clark, Payson village president Chris...
Hancock County Democratic Central Committee elects new chairman; annual fish fry set for Aug. 20
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Democratic Central Committee met July 27 in Carthage to elect Terri Billingsley Tobias as the new county chairman and Arlis Dittmer as secretary, and to retain Jo Webster as treasurer. Present were 15 precinct committee people, along with three guests. Maureen Crawford spoke...
Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side
QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
QU adds fraternity, sorority; university hopes to raise $175,000 to upgrade houses on 18th Street
QUINCY — People driving north on 18th Street past Quincy University in the past week may have noticed fresh paint and other modifications to the houses that make up the school’s Greek Row. Through a donation of $25,000, QU has started the first phase of a remodeling project...
Quincy City Council hears from housing advocates
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard from members of the public Monday night about the status of the rental and housing in the city. Lisa Wigoda and Aaron Coffman appeared before aldermen to discuss a rental house located on the south side of 16th and Ohio. Wigoda, an...
DAILY MUDDY: We hear from the kids
Are students ready to go back to class in Quincy? We hear from one young Denman Elementary student in today’s Daily Muddy. Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Harvey’s, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
DAILY MUDDY: School of Rock (and Country)
Quincy teachers head to their classrooms to get ready for students later in the week and new superintendent Dr. Todd Pettit has a message for them. Ashley also talks to Scott Edlin about his Gem City Music Festival, which is set to rock Downtown Quincy this weekend. Harvey’s, Instant Replay,...
Great River Honor Flight’s next mission to Washington, D.C., set for Aug. 18
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Great River Honor Flight’s next mission to Washington, D.C. will be Thursday, Aug. 18. This will be the 60th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the region in 2010. Since then, 1,916 local veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program. Approximately 31 veterans from Illinois (Adams, McDonough, Clinton and Brown counties), Missouri (Marion, Pike, Clark and Ralls counties) and Iowa (Lee) will be part of this return mission.
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
Local births from Aug. 4-11, 2022
A girl was born to Aaron and Kelly Emory of Coatsburg at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 4. A girl was born to Nick and Kara Sweet of Canton, Mo., at 3:34 a.m. on Aug. 5. A boy was born to Devon Gibson of Quincy and Cassandra Bower of LaPrairie at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Quincy Medical Group announces opening of milk depot for infants in need
QUINCY — In partnership with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, Quincy Medical Group is opening a new milk depot. The milk depot will be located at the QMG Women’s Health Center on the second floor of QMG’s 1118 Hampshire location. The milk...
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 13, 2022
Kalil Taylor (23) 1904 State St Quincy, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating uninsured vehicle at 8th and Hampshire. NTA. 177. Aubrey Seals (19) 3225 Dee Dr Quincy, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 36th and Meadowbrook Road. NTA. 130.
Bushmeyer comes home as part of Gem City Music Festival
Ever since a trip to Nashville with the Quincy High School Show Choir, Annie Bushmeyer knew she wanted to move there and be a performer, but she had no idea that her life’s path would turn into its own country song. Nobody kicked her dog or dented her truck....
Hannibal man in Marion County Jail after investigation discovers several explosive devices at Hannibal residence
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after a Hannibal Police investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence. A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Sunday, Aug. 14, charging Joshua E....
