HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Great River Honor Flight’s next mission to Washington, D.C. will be Thursday, Aug. 18. This will be the 60th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the region in 2010. Since then, 1,916 local veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program. Approximately 31 veterans from Illinois (Adams, McDonough, Clinton and Brown counties), Missouri (Marion, Pike, Clark and Ralls counties) and Iowa (Lee) will be part of this return mission.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO