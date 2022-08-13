Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program Grant Now Recruiting Rhode Island Participants. Last January, CareLink, a nonprofit network of post-acute and community-based providers, received a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. After the required planning period, and identifying community resources and referral organizations, and training staff, CareLink is now able to recruit program participants. Carelink, an East Providence-based healthcare organization, received funding for a three-year grant that offers innovative therapeutic services and programs. In addition, it connects participants with resources and provides caregiver education.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO