rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Aug. 17, 2022 – John Donnelly
Some morning rain courtesy of low pressure paying a closer visit off the east coast on it’s slow tour of the western Atlantic waters. Much needed rain should be ending by early afternoon with stratus cloud cover hanging in there through the evening before thinning and breaking. Tight temperature...
Networking Pick of the Week – Summer Fun at Iggy’s
Our networking pick of the week is the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce Summer Fun Networking presented by BayCoast Mortgage Company. The event will be held at Iggy’s Boardwalk at Oakland Beach this Thursday, August 18th from 5 to 7pm. The Chamber says, get your toes in the...
RI CareLink recruiting participants for innovative Alzheimers program – Herb Weiss
Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program Grant Now Recruiting Rhode Island Participants. Last January, CareLink, a nonprofit network of post-acute and community-based providers, received a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. After the required planning period, and identifying community resources and referral organizations, and training staff, CareLink is now able to recruit program participants. Carelink, an East Providence-based healthcare organization, received funding for a three-year grant that offers innovative therapeutic services and programs. In addition, it connects participants with resources and provides caregiver education.
