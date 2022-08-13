Manchester Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at 407 S. Spring Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The building is The Bible Church. According to MFD officials, when crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the church. Crews began attacking the fire in the classroom area of the building. Crews were able to knockdown the fire inside the classroom area.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO