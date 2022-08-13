Read full article on original website
One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Memorial Crash In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died and another injured following a fatal crash on Memorial Blvd near downtown Springfield Tuesday. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd near Driftwood Dr., positioned not far from Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, directly in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. MAP.
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna
UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
Murfreesboro family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
Woman Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro Found Deceased in Wilson County, TN
WILSON COUNTY, TN – A woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro was found deceased in Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown.
Manchester church building suffers fire damage Monday night
Manchester Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at 407 S. Spring Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The building is The Bible Church. According to MFD officials, when crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the church. Crews began attacking the fire in the classroom area of the building. Crews were able to knockdown the fire inside the classroom area.
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
Rutherford County SRO's sponsor a free teen driving class
Rutherford County teens may enroll in the free Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education (D.R.I.V.E.) driving class taught by Rutherford County Sheriff’s school resource officers. Students receive personal training from sheriff’s driving instructors in a three-hour online class and a seven-hour driving course, said SRO Chad Dodson who coordinates the DRIVE class.
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
Shelbyville man charged in drug-related death of 21-year-old
BEDFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
Couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An emotional reunion Tuesday between a Good Samaritan and the couple he saved from a burning car. Back in May, a Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24 East near Sam Ridley Parkway. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan family.
