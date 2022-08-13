Manchester United’s woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag escalated with a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics behind their latest defeat.PossessionFor the second week running, United dominated possession but failed to make it count. Ten Hag’s side had exactly two thirds of the ball according to the Premier League’s official statistics, an increase even on the 63 per cent in their loss to Brighton the previous week.They had 699 touches of the ball, including 525 passes, compared to 421 and 255 for Brentford, but were unable to carve...

