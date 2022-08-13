ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Trumps
The Independent

Posession but little threat – data behind Man Utd’s Brentford drubbing

Manchester United’s woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag escalated with a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics behind their latest defeat.PossessionFor the second week running, United dominated possession but failed to make it count. Ten Hag’s side had exactly two thirds of the ball according to the Premier League’s official statistics, an increase even on the 63 per cent in their loss to Brighton the previous week.They had 699 touches of the ball, including 525 passes, compared to 421 and 255 for Brentford, but were unable to carve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

783
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy