CBS Sports
Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table
It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's De Jong bid expires; Mbappe fumes over Neymar stay
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernardo Silva & more.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Hearts, Barkley, Gilmour, Barisic, Motherwell, Leeds, McKinstry, Frimpong
Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record)
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
Chelsea make shock £40m Anthony Gordon transfer bid but Everton will demand at least £50m for 21-year-old striker
CHELSEA have made a shock £40million bid for Everton forward Anthony Gordon. The Blues have already spent nearly £170million on new players this window and have been linked with even more to bolster Thomas Tuchel's squad. The latest of these is the Toffers star Gordon. He has drawn...
Posession but little threat – data behind Man Utd’s Brentford drubbing
Manchester United’s woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag escalated with a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics behind their latest defeat.PossessionFor the second week running, United dominated possession but failed to make it count. Ten Hag’s side had exactly two thirds of the ball according to the Premier League’s official statistics, an increase even on the 63 per cent in their loss to Brighton the previous week.They had 699 touches of the ball, including 525 passes, compared to 421 and 255 for Brentford, but were unable to carve...
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2
Premier League predictions for gameweek two of the 2022/23 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and Brentford vs Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
West Ham unveil Thames Ironworks-inspired third kit for 2022/23
West Ham United have launched their third kit for the 2022/23 season with the design inspired by the club's East End roots.
Ryan Sessegnon reveals Ivan Perisic advice
Ryan Sessegnon has detailed the advice he has received from Ivan Perisic.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Gabriel Jesus admits Arsenal move has restored his self-belief
Gabriel Jesus says he has rediscovered his old self after moving to Arsenal.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
