ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Tv20detroit.com

7 Action News is helping get your kids ready for Back to School

(WXYZ) — It's the time of year when kids start going to bed earlier, trying on their new clothes, and getting their school supplies ready to head back to class. That's right, Back to School is right around the corner and, before the month comes to an end, children across metro Detroit will be telling teachers and classmates all about their summer vacations.
EDUCATION
Tv20detroit.com

Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy