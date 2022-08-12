Read full article on original website
Undercover informant 'Big' Dan Chappel takes the stand in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, an Army veteran who joined the Wolverine Watchmen militia group after finding them on Facebook testified on behalf of the government in the retrial of the two men still facing charges in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan school districts enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year
(WXYZ) — We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner. What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.
100,000 Michiganders remain under GLWA's boil water advisory following Saturday's water main break
ROCHESTER, MI (WXYZ) — More than 100,000 people across metro Detroit are still being impacted by Saturday's water main break. A boil water advisory remains in effect for seven communities in Michigan. Communities that remain under the advisory include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City,...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties following water main break
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a Boil Water Advisory for several communities. Communities that...
7 Action News is helping get your kids ready for Back to School
(WXYZ) — It's the time of year when kids start going to bed earlier, trying on their new clothes, and getting their school supplies ready to head back to class. That's right, Back to School is right around the corner and, before the month comes to an end, children across metro Detroit will be telling teachers and classmates all about their summer vacations.
Water bills jump to fund water storage facility for some Oakland Township residents
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — At about 750 homes in Oakland Township people are going to their mailbox, getting their water bill, and getting a shock. Many are just finding out about a major increase in the price of water. As 7 Action News covered the change in the...
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
