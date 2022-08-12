Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate death of child who was left inside car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A child died after being left inside a car in Fort Smith Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. The child was left inside the car on Boone Avenue, a residential road in the north part of town. When the child was discovered, someone broke...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
thv11.com
NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit set to re-open with a new provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is set to open sometime in august after being closed in 2021. The unit located on 105 N Mill Avenue in Fayetteville will reopen under a new provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2017, lawmakers created four...
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
UPDATE: Second man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale shooting
A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
ourchanginglives.com
Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West
The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
KHBS
Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
KHBS
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville's ordinance banning the retail sale of puppies scheduled to take effect this week could be postponed
Newly opened Petland in Fayetteville could soon be asked to stop selling puppies due to an ordinance. However, state law might override the ordinance.
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Christy Williams
Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
thv11.com
Arkansas Goes 4-0 With Win over Bakken
Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
