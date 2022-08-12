ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Ozarks First.com

Child left in car dies in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit set to re-open with a new provider

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is set to open sometime in august after being closed in 2021. The unit located on 105 N Mill Avenue in Fayetteville will reopen under a new provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2017, lawmakers created four...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
FORT SMITH, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West

The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
Public Safety
5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Christy Williams

Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
LAVACA, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas Goes 4-0 With Win over Bakken

Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Community Policy