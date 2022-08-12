Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report recently released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. The report shows the city's average response time was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, while the target time is 5 minutes and 48 seconds. The report also notes that calls for service are up 10% from January to June this year when compared to the same time frame last year.

