ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How trauma survivors can harness spiritual contemplation to process stress - new research

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fluYB_0hG0Oh5y00
WindNight/Shutterstock

Trauma, such as surviving or witnessing road accidents, natural disasters and violence, can shake up our lives, challenging our core beliefs and views of the world.

But this upheaval can also trigger what’s known as “post-traumatic growth” in different aspects of our lives. This can mean** a greater appreciation for life, seeing new opportunities, a deeper sense of personal resilience or strengthened relationships.

My team was interested in what things can help us have post-traumatic growth. Our recent study found spiritual (but not necessarily religious) practices, such as pondering how life experiences relate to our understanding of who we are and our place in the world, encourages the sort of contemplation that helps process trauma.

But we also found that spirituality didn’t reduce the likelihood of experiencing stressful effects from trauma. And the amount of time that had elapsed had no bearing on post-traumatic growth in our study. Simply waiting for time to pass did not result in personal growth. In short, it’s not time that heals, but how you use time.

To process the shock of trauma, we often think about the distressing events again and again. And there are two types of such repetitive thinking.

Intrusive rumination is involuntary and unwanted reactions like nightmares or flashbacks. These are symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Deliberate rumination is when we think about trauma on purpose to find meaning in what happened to us. This is where spirituality can come in.

A frame of mind

Spirituality is about exploring who we are and how we relate to ourselves and others. It can help people think about experiences in a way that feels safe and structured.

Other researchers have previously found people who are more spiritual (but not necessarily religious) experience less distress after trauma. We thought this could be because people who have spiritual beliefs tend to explore their core beliefs in response to changing life circumstances. In other words, because spiritual practice involves a lot of deliberate rumination.

We ran an online study in 2017 for our recently published research, asking participants about trauma, growth and spirituality. Ninety-six adults who experienced a traumatic event after the age of 16 but not in the last four months took part. The events included serious accidents, illness, sexual assault and natural disasters.

We found that the more participants engaged with deliberate rumination, the more post-traumatic growth they experienced. This was especially true for those who had high or moderate levels of spiritual beliefs. The link between deliberate rumination and growth was stronger for people with average to high levels of spirituality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMphI_0hG0Oh5y00
Trauma can be debilitating. tommaso79/Shutterstock

There is hope

Probing our beliefs about who we are and what matters to us before and after trauma helps rebuild our personal security. This is the kind of deliberate rumination people with spiritual philosophies build into the fabric of their lives and practice, perhaps every day.

They expect to have their beliefs shaken every once in a while and use contemplation to deal with the fallout. Processing trauma helps us make sense of it, which reduces fear and avoidance of things that remind us of what happened.

Our conclusion is that people who rate spirituality as important to them could harness those beliefs to set in motion the process for deliberate rumination. This could be because they feel supported by a spiritual community that lessens isolation or grief. They routinely practice forgiveness, relaxation, reflection or meditation practices.

It is hard to measure something like the strength of someone’s spirituality, but it is important that we find ways to measure value and belief systems in a scientific way if we want to understand the human experience. That is, what helps us stay well and thrive, not just what makes us distressed.

We can explore and find meaning in our experiences, finding positives in the distressing aftermath of trauma. You don’t need spiritual beliefs to benefit from aspects of spirituality such as acceptance that help us move on. No one should have to go through trauma. You may never be the same afterwards but post-traumatic growth can transform us.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma

After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Link Between Childhood Trauma and Feeling Lonely

Childhood trauma can impact your relationships as an adult, leading to persistent feelings of loneliness. We look at the reasons why. Loneliness, or a lack of meaningful connection, comes in many forms. It can feel like the absence of friendships or community. It can arise even when you’re physically around other people, but you feel a lack of emotional closeness with them.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder

Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce

Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Spiritual Practice#Contemplation#Spirituality#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
The Conversation UK

Perinatal depression: our study shows how common it is for both parents to experience it

Many new parents struggle with mental health issues. Research suggests up to a quarter of new mothers and one in ten fathers experience depression after the birth of their child. Although there has been greater awareness and dialogue in recent years about the mental health struggles of mothers and fathers, we don’t know very much about the experience of new parents as a unit.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
The US Sun

I can no longer hug my wife & kids after being struck with a devastating disease – the slightest thing can trigger it

A DAD says he can no longer hug his wife and kids after he was struck down with a devastating disease – and even the slightest thing can set it off. Up until 16-months-ago, Dominic Alderson lived a normal and healthy life with his wife and two kids until out of the blue he developed horrific spasms that would make his body go stiff for up to half an hour repeatedly throughout the day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife

A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
Upworthy

These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy