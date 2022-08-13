Read full article on original website
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two people were critically injured and flown to Indianapolis following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of S Houseman Street. Both the driver and front seat passenger...
ISU Freshmen helping feed local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — New students at a local university are continuing a tradition of giving back to the community. Indiana State University celebrated Donaghy Day, a day of service for incoming first-year students. Named after Fred Donaghy, graduate of the Normal School (1912) and a professor of...
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
TH Boys and Girls Club after-school to start in September
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — School is back in session and a local organization is excited to welcome children back to its annual after-school program. The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will start its after-school program in September. Membership costs $30 per student but runs for the whole...
Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
