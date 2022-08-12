ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybloom.com

The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita

If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Plea entered in 2020 killing of Northshore man

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man has entered a plea in a 2020 homicide as part of an agreement with the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice, said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino, CA
Entertainment
mendofever.com

Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Arts Center#Mac
The Mendocino Voice

New life for the Hopland Cemetery

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
HOPLAND, CA
theava.com

The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza

Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
UKIAH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
mendofever.com

How Serious is the County’s Alleged Fiscal Crunch, and Who is to be Believed? Who Knows—Op-Ed

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Morning Shooting Near Fort Bragg Results in Fatality—Detectives Investigating

A shooting near Fort Bragg this morning has resulted in a fatality, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed this morning. Captain Van Patten told us the shooting reportedly occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 20 near Fort Bragg. The shooting victim was “self-transported” to a nearby hospital and was “pronounced dead thereafter.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]

66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy