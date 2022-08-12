ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
WOKV

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Below Average Temperatures with a Few Showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 80s expected over the next seven days with a few chances of rain especially the beginning of next week. This evening our weather will dry out. We’ll keep cloud cover. A few patches of fog, mist, or even drizzle may form by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by sunrise.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama’s most popular college choice by county for 2021

Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MADISON, AL
MSNBC

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates

The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
ALABAMA STATE

