Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Deshaun Watson Situation Already Has the Browns Suffering From Cleveland Brain
Cleveland versus the world.
Dolphins make roster move with Shaheen, cut four. And McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ status
Tight end Adam Shaheen won’t play for the Dolphins this season.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels After Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels spoke after beating the Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Yardbarker
5 Las Vegas Raiders That Will Exceed Expectations
The NFL preseason is fully underway, and the regular season is just a few weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders come into the season with high expectations with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Anytime you have a successful season, you need players that will exceed expectations.
‘It’s Cleveland against the world’: Browns’ Joel Bitonio weighs in on fans treatment of Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson made his first preseason appearance for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t received warmly by opposing fans. Jacksonville Jaguars fans gave Watson quite the welcome during their preseason clash, unleashing a profanity-fueled chant aimed at the controversial quarterback. Browns OL Joel Bitonio was asked about opposing fans’ treatment of Watson, and he made clear that the team was in the corner of the quarterback. Via Mary Kay Cabot, Bitonio described the situation as feeling like it was “Cleveland against the world.”
Titans, Raiders Reportedly Agree To Minor NFL Trade
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a preseason trade. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have sent a conditional late-round draft pick to Tennessee in exchange for second-year safety Tyree Gillespie. The Raiders selected Gillespie with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft....
Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on IR after failed trade
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve. The move follows the Dolphins’ attempt to trade Shaheen
