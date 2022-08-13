ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04X4Zc_0hFzijUV00

FRESNO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSgZz_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXxuf_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYB9t_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYP7i_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj9r_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is1Jl_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnVdk_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfEz_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsk8E_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1JPU_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHnTU_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIm9A_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxlB0_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6ti5_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu8J2_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLOgO_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2wf2_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTqlp_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBivn_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suTa9_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzyMc_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQtBv_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFpt_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Hzj_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNiN_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZS1z_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLNd3_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLR_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg8al_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyh55_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts1dJ_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffzxH_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0y6l_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYVRU_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9DgO_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPZC_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woqP0_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WO4c_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBxSD_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxz6_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDIYW_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S98TO_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Lcr_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRJgP_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrFz_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiojq_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stxGL_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foymu_0hFzijUV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9aXx_0hFzijUV00
Slideshow photos//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Protein#Food Poisoning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
WBRE

Man accused of raping child for 12 years

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity is happening in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., multiple police crews are at the scene on Hanover and Barney Streets for a report of shots fired. Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News is on the scene. We will update you with the latest as […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing endangered man

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27. Troopers made contact […]
BRONX, NY
WBRE

Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
WBRE

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
WBRE

Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized

POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy