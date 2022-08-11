ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
SFGate

Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with an AR-15 dies in a shootout after trying to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati. A Pennsylvania man is arrested after he posts death threats against agents on social media. In cyberspace, calls for armed uprisings and civil war grow stronger. This could...
POTUS
The Guardian

Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter

A Saudi student at Leeds University who had returned home to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissidents and activists. The sentencing by Saudi’s special terrorist court was handed down weeks after US...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy