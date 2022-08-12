ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado is more loaded than you’d think at linebacker

By Tony Cosolo
 3 days ago

The Buffaloes are replacing a pair of all-time greats this offseason as Nate Landman and Carson Wells have moved on to the NFL . Conventional wisdom would hold that Colorado’s linebackers group would take a step back with those leaders now gone.

Well, a funny thing has happened this year at the LB position for head coach Karl Dorrell ( h/t Neil Woelk and CUBuffs.com ):

“Right now, there’s eight or nine guys on that defensive unit that are all doing a great job of keeping everybody on the same page,” Dorrell said after a recent practice.

A talented trio of Quinn Perry, Robert Barnes and graduate transfer Josh Chandler-Semedo have stepped up to lead the defense. These three will be getting a lion’s share of the time at LB this year.

Behind these three are another wave of young LBs that have coaches pumped up for this position group. Players like true freshman Eoghan Kerry, second-year freshman Mister Williams and sophomores Marvin Ham II and Isaac Hurtado have made an impression on Dorrell (h/t CUBuffs.com):

“They’ve completely revamped our linebacker positions,” Dorrell said. “We have so much more depth and talent there than we’ve had. I feel really good about our first and second team linebackers.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

