Strictly: A Chit Chat- Series 3
Yes, after a year away, our own chat show about Strictly is back!. For those of you who haven't been around for this- every episode we have an anchor (usually myself, although Izzie & Danny have stepped in before) and three panellists to discuss the goings on of Strictly! This can be from analysing the dances to talking about past performances to discussing what we'd do on Strictly too.
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)
Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
EastEnders is lining up a shock collapse for Amy Mitchell in new story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy makes a big mistake in upcoming EastEnders scenes that will air next week when she makes a foolish decision while trying to impress Denzel – winding up in the hospital as a result. The drama unfolds when the teens head to Denise’s birthday party, and...
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement
Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
EE- Is block storytelling becoming an issue again?
Long term viewers will remember how things were in the early 2010s where storylines would start and then characters would disappear for weeks and their story would nor progress. It's something that gradually improved over time but is it me or is this happening again? Haven't seen much of Mick,...
Red Rose - BBC Three/iPlayer
Has anyone watched the new BBC Three teen thriller that was put up on iPlayer today? It's called Red Rose, and it's about a group of teenagers in Bolton who are invited to download a mysterious app called Red Rose. I just watched the first three episodes and it's sooo...
Concerts in general - opinions please
When I was a youngster I loved going to gigs, it would excite me to see my idols in the flesh and of course to listen to the music, bounce around and have a lot of fun. Being in my late fifties now, a lot of my favourites have disbanded, are only available in tribute form, or now so big that you can only see them in huge stadiums, for obscene amounts of money, so I tend not to bother now.
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Stanleypants
My sisters dog, Stan, who I was incredibly close to - and he to me (like he was my own), who I have known for ten years of his life I have just learned has died at the vets a couple of hours ago at the age of thirteen. He...
Home and Away's Rose Delaney considers Summer Bay exit after shooting drama
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Drama is never far away in Home and Away. A shock shooting occurred in recent scenes that aired Down Under, and it could pave the way for a surprising Summer Bay departure. The victim of the dramatic shooting was Cash and while...
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
BBC regions opting out
At 7pm on monday night for a local programme in their area,a very idea,although I have not seen anything mentioned before. There have been an increasing number of regional variations on BBC One recently. I noticed last Thursday the northern regions broadcast a repeat of Yorkshire Firefighters instead of the Tom Daley documentary that was shown elsewhere. There were some variations on Friday night too.
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
