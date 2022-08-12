ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues

The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Elgin police chief voices opposition in ultimate process power assembly

The ultimate assembly of Elgin’s group process power on policing confirmed opposition by metropolis legislation enforcement to a few of the key elements of the citizen suggestions, which is able to now go earlier than the town council. The duty power’s assembly this week wrapped up a yr’s price...
ELGIN, OK
thechronicle.news

Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?

When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
KLAW 101

Nominate Your Favorite Lawton Business for Monday Smiles!

KLAW 101 and Flowers by Ramon have partnered together to deliver Monday Smiles during September and October of 2022!. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, since Monday is a holiday, KLAW 101 will deliver flowers to one lucky business as nominated by KLAW listeners. Listeners can nominate their favorite business using this form! Monday Smiles will last through Monday, October 31.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolis#Gross Sales#Present Day#Water#Lawton Metropolis Council#The Metropolis Council
kswo.com

Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy