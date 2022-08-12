Read full article on original website
Related
The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues
The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
thechronicle.news
Elgin police chief voices opposition in ultimate process power assembly
The ultimate assembly of Elgin’s group process power on policing confirmed opposition by metropolis legislation enforcement to a few of the key elements of the citizen suggestions, which is able to now go earlier than the town council. The duty power’s assembly this week wrapped up a yr’s price...
thechronicle.news
Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?
When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechronicle.news
Metropolis of Lawton partnering with Collectively Oklahoma for ‘Pleasure and Coverage’ listening session
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton has been chosen to accommodate a statewide instructional LGBTQ+ program, that will even be obtainable for anybody in Oklahoma to attend on-line. The Pleasure and Coverage Statewide listening session is occurring Thursday night at 6:30, on the McMahon Auditorium.
Nominate Your Favorite Lawton Business for Monday Smiles!
KLAW 101 and Flowers by Ramon have partnered together to deliver Monday Smiles during September and October of 2022!. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, since Monday is a holiday, KLAW 101 will deliver flowers to one lucky business as nominated by KLAW listeners. Listeners can nominate their favorite business using this form! Monday Smiles will last through Monday, October 31.
The spirit of place: Oklahoma artists argue for the inspirational magic of Medicine Park
Rounded stone, clear water, and blue skies have always drawn all kinds of people to this spot in southwest Oklahoma.
Chickasha Fire Dept. Turns Over Hand Sanitizer Fire Findings To Grady Co. DA
Chickasha residents are left with questions following fires involving large amounts of hand sanitizer. Pallets of the sanitizer fueled a massive blaze at a warehouse and again in a roll off just days later. "The first thing that was strange was hazmat material. [It was] unsecured, the gates wide open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EPA To Remove Sanitizer Involved In Chickasha Fires
One week ago Sunday, a massive fire in Chickasha uncovered the questionable storage of millions of gallons of hand sanitizer. Now, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks is leading a multi-agency investigation. Those agencies include both state and local agencies. “It was good to have all of the involved agencies...
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
Comanche County Republican Party grand opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
kswo.com
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
KTEN.com
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
Two killed after car crashes into Washita River
Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into the Washita River in Caddo County.
Apache man dies from injuries from July crash
Officials say an Apache man has succumbed to injuries he suffered in a wreck late last month.
Comments / 0