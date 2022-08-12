ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
musictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?

Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Big Time Rush Unreleased 'Paralyzed' Song Triggers Beyonce, Lizzo Fans' Backlash— Why?

Big Time Rush is in serious danger from the ire of Twitter users, especially Beyonce and Lizzo fans- as a result of them teasing about releasing a song called "Paralyzed." It's an old song that was not released, and as the band contemplates dropping it into the market, the title of this old song sparks an outrage. Many have deemed it ableist and shared how Beyoncé and Lizzo's willingness to change the lyrics of their songs when they were accused of the same is clearly lacking on Big Time Rush's part.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Brand New Music#Music Industry#Nme#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Nipsey Hussle Earns Walk of Fame Star Years After Passing: What Was Rapper's Cause of Death?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame gifted Nipsey Hussle a star as his family and fans continue to seek justice for the slain rapper. On Monday, Nipsey Hussle's family and fans remembered him on what would have been his 37th birthday. Although the Los Angeles rapper died years ago, the Hollywood Walk of Fame joined the celebration of his life by giving him a star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Why Geezer Butler Missed Black Sabbath's Commonwealth Games Reunion Disclosed

Geezer Butler missed the recent Black Sabbath reunion due to a heartbreaking reason. Black Sabbath fans witnessed Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi's performance during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. They played alongside Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos, making queries about Butler's whereabouts emerge. Iommi explained the absence of...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?

Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy