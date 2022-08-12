Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Maya Hawke New Music 2022: Singer Drops 'Sweet Tooth' Music Video, Talks About Growing Pains
Maya Hawke is releasing her second album "Moss" on Sept. 23, revealing that it is about her growing pains. The "Stranger Things" star explained how she explored and reevaluated aspects of herself as a grown-up through the process of writing the songs on "Moss." "I think it's cool that when...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
musictimes.com
Solange Knowles at New York City Ballet: Surprise Collaborators, Premiere Date + More Details
The Knowles sisters prove yet again that their musical talent and prowess are unmatched. While Beyoncé was busy dropping "Renaissance," Solange was busy composing a score for the New York City Ballet (NYCB). In a press release on Aug 15, the NYCB announced they had tapped Solange for the...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
musictimes.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?
Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
musictimes.com
Big Time Rush Unreleased 'Paralyzed' Song Triggers Beyonce, Lizzo Fans' Backlash— Why?
Big Time Rush is in serious danger from the ire of Twitter users, especially Beyonce and Lizzo fans- as a result of them teasing about releasing a song called "Paralyzed." It's an old song that was not released, and as the band contemplates dropping it into the market, the title of this old song sparks an outrage. Many have deemed it ableist and shared how Beyoncé and Lizzo's willingness to change the lyrics of their songs when they were accused of the same is clearly lacking on Big Time Rush's part.
musictimes.com
KISS Retirement: Gene Simmons Wants ‘20-Year-Old’ Musicians To Continue Band’s Legacy?
KISS announced their farewell tour back in 2018 but it appears that they won't be stopping anytime soon as they continuously add more dates to their concerts. Recently, Gene Simmons revealed that if ever the time would come, he still wants the band to continue its legacy. Speaking to the...
musictimes.com
Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga Collaborating Soon? Singer Reacts to Fan’s Request!
Lady Gaga has collaborated with several artists over the past few years like Tony Bennett, Ariana Grande, and the musicians who contributed to her recent remix album. Recently, fans are hoping that the pop star team up with one of the legendary R&B stars in the industry. Taking to her...
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello TikTok: Star Sings About 'Needing' Shawn Mendes After Reports of Him 'Dating Around?'
Camila Cabello has been booked and busy recently, from spending time in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend to returning to Miami for a Bad Bunny gig. This does not mean she can have some fun online. On a flight to Florida however, Cabello joined in on a popular TikTok...
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly Pulls Crazy Stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour After Being Told 'It's Impossible'
Machine Gun Kelly is a skilled performer and artist, there's no denying it. He can give a show like no other and go to lengths that other artists won't. Even his relationship with Megan Fox is a testament to that. On Saturday, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker completed the "Mainstream Sellout"...
musictimes.com
Lizzo ‘2 B Loved’ Release Date: Rapper’s Wedding Gets Canceled in New Music Video
It's Lizzo's special day! The singer is set to get married in her upcoming music video but it appears that things didn't go according to plan as she left the ceremony to do something else. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "About Damn Time" hitmaker shared a short teaser...
musictimes.com
#Scamilton Sued: Unauthorized Version of ‘Hamilton’ Trends Online, Angers Fans
Lin Manuel Miranda is suing the creators of the now-viral #Scamilton, a Texas church that mounted an unauthorized production of "Hamilton." Videos of the production went viral on TikTok after a user spotted that the Tony-winning musical's finale song "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," was heavily altered.
musictimes.com
One Direction Reunion: Zayn Malik Singing 'Night Changes' on Instagram Meaningful?
Directioners are celebrating yet again after Zayn Malik posted a rare video of him singing the group's 2014 hit, "Night Changes." This was not the first time that Malik shared a video of singing a One Direction hit. Earlier this June, he belted out his part on "You & I" in an 8-second clip.
musictimes.com
Nipsey Hussle Earns Walk of Fame Star Years After Passing: What Was Rapper's Cause of Death?
The Hollywood Walk of Fame gifted Nipsey Hussle a star as his family and fans continue to seek justice for the slain rapper. On Monday, Nipsey Hussle's family and fans remembered him on what would have been his 37th birthday. Although the Los Angeles rapper died years ago, the Hollywood Walk of Fame joined the celebration of his life by giving him a star.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presely Fated to Die Young? 45th Death Anniversary Triggers New Theory
The 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death approaches, and it has been 45 years since the King of Rock and Roll was discovered comatose in the toilet of his Graceland residence on Aug. 16, 1977. He was one of the greatest idols to ever take the stage, and his untimely...
musictimes.com
Why Geezer Butler Missed Black Sabbath's Commonwealth Games Reunion Disclosed
Geezer Butler missed the recent Black Sabbath reunion due to a heartbreaking reason. Black Sabbath fans witnessed Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi's performance during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. They played alongside Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos, making queries about Butler's whereabouts emerge. Iommi explained the absence of...
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?
Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
musictimes.com
Gunna in Jail Update: Rapper Celebrating THIS Important Career Milestone Behind Bars
Four months since his infamous arrest, Gunna is still sitting behind bars because of a massive RICO indictment that jailed him and Young Thug and other YSL associates until their trial in January 2023. Now, Gunna has reached another milestone in his career despite being in jail - his 2022...
musictimes.com
'X Factor’ Mistreated Former Contestants? Bombshell Documentary Reportedly in the Works
"The X Factor" has given big opportunities to many of the enormous artists in the industry today. From the likes of Harry Styles, Cher Lloyd, Louisa Johnson, and many more, the show became a place where new singers hone their skills. However, recent reports say that there have been incidents of mistreatment behind closed doors.
