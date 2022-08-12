Big Time Rush is in serious danger from the ire of Twitter users, especially Beyonce and Lizzo fans- as a result of them teasing about releasing a song called "Paralyzed." It's an old song that was not released, and as the band contemplates dropping it into the market, the title of this old song sparks an outrage. Many have deemed it ableist and shared how Beyoncé and Lizzo's willingness to change the lyrics of their songs when they were accused of the same is clearly lacking on Big Time Rush's part.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO