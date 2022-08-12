Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Docket out for Thursday criminal court session
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at...
arkadelphian.com
Bismarck man charged in boat thefts
Felony charges have been filed against a Bismarck man towing a boat detectives say he stole from a Caddo Valley resident. Kyle Michael Johnston, 27, was charged this week with property theft and forgery following a June traffic stop by Caddo Valley police. On June 23 a Caddo Valley officer...
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
arkadelphian.com
Tonya Renee Patterson
Tonya Renee Patterson, age 45, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1976, in Yellville, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Clark Cobb. Tonya was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Tonya enjoyed wood craft carving, fishing and taking care of her animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
magnoliareporter.com
Union County records 184th death from COVID-19
The number of active COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll rose by one in Union County to 184. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
arkadelphian.com
Adam Joe Rayborn
Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
Obituary: Jayne Eakin
Jayne Martha Eakin left this earth and went home on August 13, 2022. Born on September 11, 1927, she was the youngest of 13 to Blaz and Annie Hackman. She was of the Catholic faith. Her parents migrated from Germany through Ellis Island and landed in Tonopah, Nevada. The baby...
RELATED PEOPLE
arkadelphian.com
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
arkadelphian.com
Aquatic Park open weekends through Labor Day
The Arkadelphia Aquatic Park will be open only on the weekends for the rest of the summer season, the city announced Monday, Aug. 15. The pool will maintain its normal business hours during the days it will be open. The last day to enjoy the pool this year will be...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
It's Blue & Gold Day at Southern Arkansas University
Southern Arkansas University, in partnership with the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, will host its fifth annual Blue & Gold Day from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAU Alumni Center. The Magnolia community is encouraged to wear blue and gold to support SAU and to come out and enjoy...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia, has begun a campaign to replace the 24 beds in the homeless shelter. The mission said in its recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Monday, Aug. 15
Bits & Pieces, consider yourself a true fan of The Arkadelphian. This column is bits and pieces of news and opinions on matters, and it doesn’t land on social media like some posts, like the popular Dispatch Desk. I spent one recent morning driving around town distributing business cards that have our QR code that lands directly on our homepage. Of the numerous medical clinics I visited, all had heard of Arkadelphia’s online news source. One person, however, said, “Oh, yeah, that Facebook thing?” Take a deep breath, Joe. I explained it isn’t a “Facebook thing” but rather a website where one can find local news and information. I’d like to ask a favor of you, Dear Bits & Pieces Reader: help spread the word that there is more to The Arkadelphian than what one finds on social media. The spoon-fed Facebook crowd sees only a portion of what is on this site. Bookmark this page, just like eBay or Amazon, and visit it at least once a day to see what’s new.
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
Comments / 0