TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The growth of electric vehicle (EV) sales during the past year has been remarkable but has added stress to an already beleaguered public vehicle charging infrastructure. In this growth spurt, owners in high EV volume markets like California, Texas and Washington, for instance, are finding the charging infrastructure inadequate and plagued with non-functioning stations. These are among the key findings in the second annual J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, SM released today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005041/en/ J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it's nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment. More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence. Like all Brazilians, residents of the vast Amazon region will elect governors and lawmakers...
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- ModMed® has earned its spot for the seventh year on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005118/en/ ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.
