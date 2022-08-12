Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS WILL BEGIN CREATING ICE FOR THE CROOKSTON BLUE LINE CLUB’S ACTIVITIES IN SEPTEMBER ON SUNDAY
The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call of Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their last meeting on July 18. Review of Summer Activities/Projects. The board then began the Regular Agenda by...
AZOMALI OBISAKIN CROWNED LITTLE MISS & ABIGAIL BRULEY JR MISS CROOKSTON
LITTLE MISS CROOKSTON – Little Miss Crookston – Azomali Obisakin. Pictures of all the girls and video of the pageant are below –
Joe French – Obit
Joe French, 82, a former Crookston resident passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with his loving family gathered at his bedside. Joseph Victor French was born in Drayton, North Dakota on February 19, 1940. He was the fifth of nine children. He attended and graduated from school in Oakwood, North Dakota in 1958. He farmed with his dad and brothers. On June 22, 1959, he married Judy Molde from Grafton, North Dakota. They were blessed with four children. They were married for 37 years before Judy died of breast cancer on July 30, 1996. Joe and Judy moved to Crookston in February 1957. Joe was starting a new job at Fert-L-Flow. A few years later he started his own company, Poly-Phos.
CROOKSTON INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN LETTER ON REGISTRATION DAY AND BACK TO SCHOOL DAY
Crookston School District Superintendent Dave Kuehn has written a letter to all Crookston School District Parents, Guardians, and Students to remind them about the upcoming Back to School Night and other things leading up to the new School Year. His letter can be seen below- Greetings to our Crookston School...
Ruth Herringer – Notice of Passing
Ruth Herringer, age 79, of Ada, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
OX CART DAYS BEGIN TODAY WITH WEEKLONG LEMONADE STAND CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days are underway with the Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest, where each day, a different lemonade stand(s) will be selling on various streets for a chance to win prizes and donate to charities. To show your support, try out some wild lemonade, and see some crazy stands,...
SUZIE KAISER WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HUGO’S SUPERMARKET SWEEP CONTEST
As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AND ONE PERSON SCHOOL BOARD ON FINAL DAY OF FILING
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) and Dale Stainbrook filed. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No filings for Ward 2. WARD 4 – (Current seat...
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE MEMBER, NO ONE FOR MAYOR OR SCHOOL BOARD ON SECOND TO LAST DAY OF FILING
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) filed for mayor on August 2. Dale Stainbrook also filed for mayor on Wednesday, August 10. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again)...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
BROST CHEVROLET ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR SKOL THEMED PARADE YARD PARTY CONTEST UNTIL FRIDAY
Brost Chevrolet is sponsoring a Vikings tailgate yard party contest for the Ox Cart Days Torchlight Parade on Saturday, August 20! If you live on the parade route, you can register for the contest by going to Brost Chevrolet at 1600 University Ave, Crookston, to sign up for it. Hurry in, as they will only accept 10 participants to be judged approximately 45 minutes before the parade.
SIGN UP NOW FOR THE CROOKSTON K-6 SOCCER CAMP AND LEAGUE
The Crookston Pirate Soccer program will hold the Pride of Pirate Soccer Camp/League for Girls and Boys in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Camps will focus on both skills and game play. Dates: September: 12,14,19,21,28,29, October 3,5 (From 6:00 – 7:00 pm) Location: Crookston HS Soccer Fields. What to Bring:...
