Joe French, 82, a former Crookston resident passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with his loving family gathered at his bedside. Joseph Victor French was born in Drayton, North Dakota on February 19, 1940. He was the fifth of nine children. He attended and graduated from school in Oakwood, North Dakota in 1958. He farmed with his dad and brothers. On June 22, 1959, he married Judy Molde from Grafton, North Dakota. They were blessed with four children. They were married for 37 years before Judy died of breast cancer on July 30, 1996. Joe and Judy moved to Crookston in February 1957. Joe was starting a new job at Fert-L-Flow. A few years later he started his own company, Poly-Phos.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO