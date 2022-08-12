ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Joe French – Obit

Joe French, 82, a former Crookston resident passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with his loving family gathered at his bedside. Joseph Victor French was born in Drayton, North Dakota on February 19, 1940. He was the fifth of nine children. He attended and graduated from school in Oakwood, North Dakota in 1958. He farmed with his dad and brothers. On June 22, 1959, he married Judy Molde from Grafton, North Dakota. They were blessed with four children. They were married for 37 years before Judy died of breast cancer on July 30, 1996. Joe and Judy moved to Crookston in February 1957. Joe was starting a new job at Fert-L-Flow. A few years later he started his own company, Poly-Phos.
Ruth Herringer – Notice of Passing

Ruth Herringer, age 79, of Ada, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
OX CART DAYS BEGIN TODAY WITH WEEKLONG LEMONADE STAND CONTEST

Crookston Ox Cart Days are underway with the Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest, where each day, a different lemonade stand(s) will be selling on various streets for a chance to win prizes and donate to charities. To show your support, try out some wild lemonade, and see some crazy stands,...
SUZIE KAISER WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HUGO’S SUPERMARKET SWEEP CONTEST

As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.
BROST CHEVROLET ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR SKOL THEMED PARADE YARD PARTY CONTEST UNTIL FRIDAY

Brost Chevrolet is sponsoring a Vikings tailgate yard party contest for the Ox Cart Days Torchlight Parade on Saturday, August 20! If you live on the parade route, you can register for the contest by going to Brost Chevrolet at 1600 University Ave, Crookston, to sign up for it. Hurry in, as they will only accept 10 participants to be judged approximately 45 minutes before the parade.
SIGN UP NOW FOR THE CROOKSTON K-6 SOCCER CAMP AND LEAGUE

The Crookston Pirate Soccer program will hold the Pride of Pirate Soccer Camp/League for Girls and Boys in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Camps will focus on both skills and game play. Dates: September: 12,14,19,21,28,29, October 3,5 (From 6:00 – 7:00 pm) Location: Crookston HS Soccer Fields. What to Bring:...
CROOKSTON, MN

