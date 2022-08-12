Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
WDW News Today
‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland
The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
Complex
Video Shows Families Fighting at Disney World, 1 Person Reportedly Taken to Hospital
A fight broke out between families at the Walt Disney World Resort Wednesday, with one person later requiring medical attention. According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, a guest and their family were waiting in line for the PhilharMagic show when the person realized they had left their phone in their electric scooter, and went to retrieve it. When that person tried to reunite with their group, another family in matching clothing refused to allow the guest to return to their spot in the line, and pushed them in the back.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneytips.com
Could This Service Prevent Dress Code Violations at Disney Parks?
For those unaware, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have a dress code that they expect Guests to follow. Disney’s official websites detail their policies for the California and Florida Theme Parks. Walt Disney World seems to be more on top of its game when cracking down on...
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
New Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt from Avengers Campus Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Those pesky Spider-Bots are at it again! This time, they’re on a new youth t-shirt at the Disneyland Resort. Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt – $29.99. This gray shirt features the diagnostics of a Spider-Bot, but what’s...
WDW News Today
New $600 Leather Coach Plush of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Available at Disneyland Resort
New “plush” of Mickey and friends have arrived at Disneyland Resort. These Coach plush (that aren’t very plushy) are made with leather and as such, are quite expensive. The plush are Donald, Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. We were only able to photograph one before Cast Members said we weren’t allowed to touch them.
WDW News Today
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ MagicBand+ Arriving This Week
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another electrical MagicBand+ design is coming! Wednesday, August 17, at 7 a.m. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade interactive MagicBand+ will be released on shopDisney. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+. The MagicBand+ is black with colored dots...
disneydining.com
Disney Issuing Refunds For Pre-Ordered MagicBand+ That Will Not Arrive in Time For Guests’ Vacations
On July 27, The Walt Disney Company launched its highly anticipated MagicBand+ at the Walt Disney World Resort. The new MagicBand+ has all the features of a traditional MagicBand, with some significant changes. The biggest feature that the MagicBand+ feature has is that it is rechargeable. Old MagicBands only have a battery life of about two years, but this new MagicBand will last you for years to come! Guests who had a Walt Disney World vacation booked could go on My Disney Experience to preorder the Bands and have them sent to their house before their vacation.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This Funko Pop! duo featuring Mickey Mouse and José, from Enchanted Tiki Room, is available to order on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! — $29.99. This set is exclusive...
