A fight broke out between families at the Walt Disney World Resort Wednesday, with one person later requiring medical attention. According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, a guest and their family were waiting in line for the PhilharMagic show when the person realized they had left their phone in their electric scooter, and went to retrieve it. When that person tried to reunite with their group, another family in matching clothing refused to allow the guest to return to their spot in the line, and pushed them in the back.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO