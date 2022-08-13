Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections
The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
On This Day: Barcelona terror attack kills 16
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City. In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people. In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm. In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended...
South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal. Yoon’s call for Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits came hours after the South’s military detected that the North fired the missiles from the western coastal town of Onchon toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t...
Forced labour, possible 'enslavement' in China's Xinjiang: UN expert
Minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China's Xinjiang region in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, a report by an independent UN expert has concluded, in what it said could amount to "enslavement as a crime against humanity". The nature and extent of powers exercised over the workers -- including excessive surveillance and abusive living and working conditions -- could "amount to enslavement as a crime against humanity, meriting a further independent analysis", it said.
Ukraine ‘could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by Russian invasion’
Farmers in Ukraine could lose crops for at least 100 years due to metal pollution caused by artillery bombardments during Russia’s illegal invasion, warns new research.The country produces much of the world’s grain supply - and has been subjected to widespread artillery damage from Russian attacks.A new study has discovered heavy metal pollution from shelling during the Battle of the Somme more than a century later.It has been dubbed ‘bombturbation’ - the long-term effects of explosive munitions, ranging from grenades to heavy artillery.The phenomenon was identified in soil collected from craters on the front line in northern France.An analysis found...
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
