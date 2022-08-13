Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
wamwamfm.com
Melisa Sue Scraper
Melisa Sue Scraper, 65, of Winslow, IN went to be with the angels on Thursday, August 11 at the University Of Louisville Hospital at 10:04 PM. She was born May 1, 1957 to Mansfield and Rosemary McBeth in Harris County, Texas. Melisa always had a smile to give someone. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother.
wbiw.com
“75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” as preparations are underway for the 2022 Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – With the transition of July to August, most people are focused on the start of the new school year. In Mitchell, however, once the new school year starts, all eyes begin focusing on the Persimmon Festival. Steeped in a tradition of excellence, the Mitchell Persimmon Festival celebrates...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. READI Program
More than $5 million will likely be funneled into Knox County as part of Indiana First’s successful READI application, Chris Pfaff, president of Knox County Indiana Economic Development, announced to members of the organization’s board of directors Friday, per the Vincennes Sun Commercial. Last year, officials with Knox...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use as they see fit. “It’s a […]
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
wamwamfm.com
Evansville Home Explosion Update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
14news.com
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022
Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Eastern Heights Utilities via phone at 812-384-8261 […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tracy Miles, 52, of Washington, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Appear. No bond was set. Joshua Taylor, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested by Indiana State Police on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
wamwamfm.com
There Will Be a Slight Delay on Turkey Trot Season Passes
The Montgomery Ruritan Club has announced a delay in season ticket passes this year due to a problem with the printer this year. The 51st Annual Turkey Trot Festival at the Montgomery Ruritan Park is set for September 8th through the 11th. Season passes should be on sale by the...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.
