psychologytoday.com
Want a Better Relationship? Try Collaborative Communication
Studies have shown that couples who practiced collaborative communication experienced more overall relationship satisfaction. Collaborative communication encompasses all the intricate ways we communicate through tone, expression, body signals, and more. Techniques to work on include becoming a more attuned listener and separating the past from the present. Many people have...
Psych Centra
Silence Is a Form of Communication: What Are the Pros and Cons?
Silent communication can be more powerful than words. Here’s what it is and how to use it effectively. Communication is the tie that binds human beings together. Without it, our thoughts, ideas, and needs could never be expressed or understood. But communicating involves more than the words we speak....
Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
Three personality types and their characteristics: Which one are you?
Group of young people sitting in front of a computerFox/Pexels. “I’m both: Introvert and extrovert. I like people, but I need to be alone. I’ll go out, vibe and meet new people but it has an expiration, because I have to recharge. If I don’t find the valuable alone time I need to recharge, I cannnot be my highest self.” — Sylvester McNut III.
psychologytoday.com
Do Emotions Help or Hinder Rational Thinking?
A recent study found that people who score higher on tests of intelligence and rationality also score higher on tests of emotional skills. More intelligent, rational individuals paid more attention to emotions, and they were better at recognizing and responding to emotions. Ignoring emotions may lead to worse choices because...
Opinion: The way someone responds to your boundaries says a lot about them, not you
Boundaries are key to building healthy relationships. Yet, many struggle to set or enforce them — and this is true especially for people pleasers. There are also some people who struggle to recognize, accept and respect others’ boundaries.
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues
Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
Psych Centra
Here's How to Manage Schizoaffective Disorder
Unsure how to manage schizoaffective disorder? Here are some facts and approaches to treatment. If you’ve been recently diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and are wondering what the treatment consists of, there are different options to consider for this mood disorder. The specific approach will depend on the schizoaffective type and your personal preferences.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
psychologytoday.com
How Conflict Avoidance Fuels Commitment Issues
Conflict avoidance involves a fear of anger and potential rejection or abandonment. The need to please can be a part of conflict avoidance and a factor that undermines commitment. The tension associated with anticipated conflict can trigger thoughts of past or alternative relationships or ending the relationship. Greater commitment is...
brides.com
What Are the 4 Attachment Styles?
With or without the help of a great marriage counselor, there’s no shortage of ways to work on bettering your understanding of the role your own experiences play in the ups and downs of your relationships. One of the most talked about methods these days is attachment theory. Though the study of emotional bonding has roots in childhood development, it is often used to help adults—particularly those in romantic relationships—understand why they act the way they do with their partners.
psychreg.org
The Importance of Emotional Intelligence Across the Lifespan
In general, emotional intelligence can consist of numerous things. However, it is primarily concerned with the ability to understand your emotions and those of people around you. Some definitions consider emotional intelligence as distinguishing between different emotions or using the information to guide your thinking and actions. As a teacher...
Opinion: Toxic Partners Utilize “Love” To Benefit Themselves
Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”
psychologytoday.com
Curious People Are Likely to Have Better Relationships
Curiosity in another person and in ourself lends itself to greater emotional intimacy. Studies have shown that lower curiosity and higher aggression were the strongest in new and ongoing intimate relationships. Highly curious people showed the greatest sensitivity in the interpersonal realm. Although research on the social consequences of curiosity...
Psych Centra
How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?
Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
YOGA・
Psych Centra
Setting Boundaries With Your Adult Children
Boundaries with adult children may not happen on their own. Sometimes you need to take action. When your children were young, your presence was central to their lives. You provided daily support and supervision. This changes when they grow up. When you’re parenting adults, your role is no longer the...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology and Art of Positive "Do No Harm" Dog Training
Dog training is a huge global industry. In the United States, there are no certification standards and anyone can claim to be a dog trainer.1. Of course, there are many highly educated certified dog trainers, and dog psychologist and trailblazer Linda Michaels is one of them. In her new book The Do No Harm Dog Training and Behavior Handbook: Featuring the Hierarchy of Dog Needs, Linda combines science with compassion and I'm sure every dog would appreciate it greatly if their human(s) would study it carefully.2.
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Safe in Medical Settings
A provider's responsibility is to create a safe space through words, actions, and environment. Patients feel safe when their feelings, thoughts, ideas, and perceptions are respected by their provider. Trust is cultivated when the healthcare environment sees the patient as a person, rather than a number. When patients feel safe,...
