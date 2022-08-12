Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
ctDNA Tests Can Provide Answers for Cancer Patients During Contrast Dye Shortage
Since JoAnn was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2016, the wife, grandmother, and educator has consistently monitored her disease to catch potential progression as early as possible. “My mantra is always the same: Stay ahead of it,” she said. Still, being proactive about her health became significantly...
beckershospitalreview.com
Initial diagnoses can sway physicians' 2nd opinions, study suggests
Information about a patient's initial diagnosis can influence physicians offering a second opinion and may even lead to incorrect diagnoses, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. The study, led by researchers at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, involved 149 pathologists tasked with interpreting real skin biopsies from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study finds regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes differ across cardiology programs
Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. The study interviewed transcatheter aortic valve replacement coordinators at 52 programs across Washington and California. Seventy-eight percent of...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
beckershospitalreview.com
Century-old tuberculosis vaccine may protect against COVID-19, study finds
A tuberculosis vaccine that's 100 years old and costs less than a dollar per dose could have a shot at preventing COVID-19 infections, according to researchers from Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital. In a 15-monthslong trial conducted before COVID-19 vaccines were available, the researchers administered three jabs of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician viewpoint: Traumatic injuries should be framed as chronic conditions
Traumatic injuries should be classified as chronic conditions to improve outcomes and recovery experiences, Juan Herrera-Escobar, MD, and Jeffrey Schneider, MD, wrote Aug. 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Chronic diseases are broadly defined as conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention, limit...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: How the 'pet effect' can help cancer patients
Pets offer companionship, physical activity and positive motivation. A recent survey of pet owners worldwide found that 87 percent reported a physical or mental benefit to pet ownership, wrote Ashwani Agarwal, MD, in an op-ed for the Corsicana (Texas) Daily Sun. Other studies from the American Psychological Association found that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course needed to prevent rebounds, experts say
Health experts are questioning the length of Pfizer's antiviral treatment, as COVID-19 rebounds seem to exceed "rare" status, according to Time. Paxlovid is a five-day, two-drug regimen intended for those at high-risk for severe COVID-19, such as older populations and immunocompromised people. When the FDA approved it in December, Pfizer said rebounds — when a person takes Paxlovid, tests negative, then tests positive for COVID-19 again — happened among 1 to 2 percent of its study participants.
beckershospitalreview.com
C. auris growing more drug-resistant, experts say
Infections caused by the fungi Candida auris and Aspergillus are becoming harder to treat with medication, experts told NBC News in an Aug. 13 report. The fungi are becoming more resistant to the class of drugs, known as azoles, frequently used to treat infections. There is now growing concern among health experts that current treatments could stop working before new ones are available.
beckershospitalreview.com
Asymptomatic monkeypox spread possible, study suggests: 4 updates
Researchers in France have detected monkeypox virus on samples collected as part of routine sexually transmitted infection screenings of aymptomatic men who have sex with men, accoring to findings published Aug. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers retrospectively performed monkeypox testing on anorectal swabs collected for routine STI screening....
beckershospitalreview.com
How the dismissal of Roe affects pregnancy products
After Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, access to some drugs and pharmacy products related to pregnancy, such as condoms, has been strained, and some pharmacies are scrambling to provide healthcare without breaking laws. The Supreme Court's landmark decision sent shockwaves across the healthcare industry, and health systems and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: COVID-19 shots saved the patient-oncologist relationship
Cancer care requires close physical and emotional interactions, but with threats of COVID-19 infection looming, many physicians lost the personal touch to patient care, oncologist Jalal Baig, MD, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. The personal elements that made patient interactions meaningful only began to return after the...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer's antiviral drug could result in 'Paxlovid mouth'
Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular antiviral drug treatment, is leaving a sour taste in people's mouths, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 16. One of the most common side effects of Paxlovid — which is administered at home for five days, twice a day — is a mild taste disorder. In clinical trials, about 6 percent of patients experienced dysgeusia, and less than 1 percent in the placebo group experienced it.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC to regain control of hospital pandemic data despite criticism
TeleTracking Technologies has gathered and reported COVID-19 hospitalization data since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but that responsibility will return to the CDC later this year, Bloomberg reported Aug. 12. TeleTracking's contract with the federal government expires Dec. 31, and the U.S. does not plan to renew....
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians see uptick in patients wanting tubes tied post-Roe
More patients across the U.S. are seeking tubal sterilization in light of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Washington Post reported Aug. 15. Dawn Bingham, MD, an OBGYN in Columbia, S.C., told the Post she has seen a spike of patients "calling around finding out who will do this for them, particularly as fast as possible."
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 hospitalization plateau to last through August, forecast suggests
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be plateauing nationwide, a trend that will likely continue through the end of the month, CDC forecasting suggests. The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 5,792 as of Aug. 12, down from 6,099 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
Community health centers rake in big profits
In addition to receiving government grants and higher reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, many community health centers had profit margins of 20 percent or more in the last few years, Kaiser Health News reported Aug. 15. In 2021, the federal government gave over $6 billion in grants to 1,375 privately...
beckershospitalreview.com
Facebook tracker compromised PHI of 1.3M Novant Health patients
Novant Health notified patients Aug. 12 that their protected health information may have been improperly disclosed because of a Facebook tracking tool used in a May 2020 marketing campaign. In May, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign involving Facebook advertisements and a Meta tracking pixel which was placed on the...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year
To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
