ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Pixel 6 Status Bar Icon

When I try to take a screenshot of the Home Screen, the Status Bar disappears. The area does not seem to block the Selphi. Can you take a picture of the phone screen with another device, then share that?. Is that square thing right in the center of the status...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The Site Feedback Help
The Windows Club

Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]

Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
INTERNET
Android Central

Data Mobile Ignore

Welcome to Android Central. Did you mean your home wifi provider or your sim Carrier / Network has a maximum data limit, though tethering / full Hotspot allowance is included. Even if you uninstall the carrier's app, it will still know how much data you use. Please expand further by...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

New O2 benefit will allow customers to switch phones whenever they want

Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost.From Thursday, the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 said, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung s9 + not fast charging

I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. Welcome to Android Central! Have you also checked to make sure the USB port is clear of any debris?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Central

Device care

Press the hamburger button at the top right of the Device Care window and choose Automation and choose to optimize daily. You could also choose to Auto restart your phone on schedule if you want but I feel that's overkill. Originally Posted by gtt1. I use it at least daily...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

It's Been Nice.....

I opted for the gray green or whatever they call it. Also comes with the s pen and case. So maybe that'll let my keep my Note features. Cool! I hope it arrives quickly. Please let us know how you like it once it arrives.
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

How to switch back to old Gmail if you hate the new look

GOOGLE has rolled out a new look for Gmail but not everyone is loving it. The tech giant has tweaked the desktop design, putting things like Chat, Spaces and Meet more upfront. A quick look at Twitter and you'll see a fair few unimpressed users. "I really, really hate the...
INTERNET
Android Police

How to unsend an email in Gmail

In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
INTERNET
Business Insider

5 ways to troubleshoot if your phone can't connect to Google Voice

If you can't connect to Google Voice on your phone, check your internet connection and make sure the app isn't set to "Do not disturb." If you recently changed phones, you might need to redirect Google Voice to your new number. Here are five ways to troubleshoot when Google Voice...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy