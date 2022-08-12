Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to turn Narrator on or off on a Windows 10 computer, for an accessibility feature that reads text aloud
Narrator is an accessibility feature in Windows 10 that reads your computer screen aloud. You can turn Narrator on or off by opening the Settings app and going to the Ease of Access section. You can also turn Narrator on or off quickly using the Win+CTRL+Enter keyboard shortcut. Visit Business...
Android Central
Pixel 6 Status Bar Icon
When I try to take a screenshot of the Home Screen, the Status Bar disappears. The area does not seem to block the Selphi. Can you take a picture of the phone screen with another device, then share that?. Is that square thing right in the center of the status...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Millions of Android owners told to check their phones – you could be in danger
ANDROID phone owners need to check their handsets – you might be at risk. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working fine. It's easy to think of Android updates as just delivering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]
Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
Android Central
Data Mobile Ignore
Welcome to Android Central. Did you mean your home wifi provider or your sim Carrier / Network has a maximum data limit, though tethering / full Hotspot allowance is included. Even if you uninstall the carrier's app, it will still know how much data you use. Please expand further by...
New O2 benefit will allow customers to switch phones whenever they want
Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost.From Thursday, the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 said, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their...
Android Central
Samsung s9 + not fast charging
I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. Welcome to Android Central! Have you also checked to make sure the USB port is clear of any debris?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nothing pulled a fast one on us regarding the phone (1) brightness
It turns out that the Nothing phone (1) is unable to hit a brightness of 1,200 nits as originally advertised, though a software update might make that a reality.
Android Central
Device care
Press the hamburger button at the top right of the Device Care window and choose Automation and choose to optimize daily. You could also choose to Auto restart your phone on schedule if you want but I feel that's overkill. Originally Posted by gtt1. I use it at least daily...
Android Central
It's Been Nice.....
I opted for the gray green or whatever they call it. Also comes with the s pen and case. So maybe that'll let my keep my Note features. Cool! I hope it arrives quickly. Please let us know how you like it once it arrives.
How to switch back to old Gmail if you hate the new look
GOOGLE has rolled out a new look for Gmail but not everyone is loving it. The tech giant has tweaked the desktop design, putting things like Chat, Spaces and Meet more upfront. A quick look at Twitter and you'll see a fair few unimpressed users. "I really, really hate the...
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung has unleased its latest innovations in mobile tech. While there are some impressive bits this year, I was really excited about a next-generation Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more let down.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
komando.com
Smartphone tricks to never miss an important call or text notification again
Smartphone notifications are meant to give you a quick reminder or alert of messages, events, social media updates and more. Sometimes you don’t want notifications to pop up, like when you’re sleeping or in a work meeting. Tap or click here to disable notifications from your lock screen.
How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
This handy Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature might come to older Samsung foldable phones
Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce one of the best multitasking features of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to older models.
Business Insider
How to change your account username on a Windows 10 computer without getting lost in menus
To change your account name on a Windows 10 computer, you'll need to go through your User Accounts menu. Your account name is the username that shows up on the login screen when you're signing into your user account. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. When you sign into...
Business Insider
5 ways to troubleshoot if your phone can't connect to Google Voice
If you can't connect to Google Voice on your phone, check your internet connection and make sure the app isn't set to "Do not disturb." If you recently changed phones, you might need to redirect Google Voice to your new number. Here are five ways to troubleshoot when Google Voice...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Comments / 0