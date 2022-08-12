Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost.From Thursday, the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 said, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their...

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO